Man City player close to signing for Sheffield United, medical to take place

Sheffield United are rushing through the signature of James McAtee from Manchester City.

According to Alan Nixon, the playmaker is set to join the Blades on a season long loan.

The Championship club have pencilled in a medical for the 19-year old for Tuesday, which should secure his move from the Etihad.

United have beaten off stiff competition to win the signature of the midfielder, with Nottingham Forest, Rangers and Leeds United all reportedly chasing a move for the starlet.

It is expected that McAtee will become a regular starter for the team under Paul Heckingbottom.

The player made his first team debut for Man City at 18-years old in a League Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers.

His first Premier League appearance came last November in a 3-0 victory over Everton.

United got their season underway on Monday night, with the club looking to improve upon their 5th place finish in 2021-22.

But a 1-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road has left the team with a disappointing opening round to the new term.

Up next for the Blades is the visit of Millwall to Bramall Lane on August 6.

The Verdict

McAtee is a highly rated youngster and is an exciting addition to Heckingbottom’s side.

The City youth academy has produced plenty of exciting talent, with Phil Foden the face of the project at the moment.

But with Tommy Doyle already at Bramall Lane, that should help ease him into the side as he looks to gain experience at senior level.

The defeat to Watford highlighted that some fresh legs are needed in attack and McAtee could prove to be the ideal solution for the team for the season ahead.