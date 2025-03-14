Leeds United's chance of re-uniting with former midfielder Kalvin Phillips look to be slim, with the Premier League-chasing outfit looking to be smart with their transfer business instead of spending big on the ex-England international's wages.

Phillips is Leeds born and bred, having come through the Whites' academy, playing 234 times for his boyhood club before securing a big-money move to Man City in 2022 for an initial £42 million fee.

The midfielder has struggled though at the Etihad Stadium, and with Phillips likely to be surplus to requirements once more this coming summer, a return to Elland Road has been touted by many.

Potential Leeds United stumbling block becomes clearer in Kalvin Phillips pursuit

Reports emerged earlier this week that Phillips and Leeds could be set to come together once more in the summer of 2025, with TEAMtalk claiming that Man City will ask for £20 million to sell the 29-year-old.

As per a report from LeedsLive though, the chances of that deal actually happening - or even a loan move - are slim.

It has been claimed that Phillips' wages at the current Premier League champions, which according to Capology's estimates are in the £150,000 per week mark, will be likely unfeasible for United to pay - even if they do not have to pay 100 per cent of his salary.

And with finances of newly-promoted clubs more scruitinized than ever thanks to PSR rules, Leeds are aiming to be smarter with their money and transfer business, should they make it back to the top flight at the second time of asking.

Whilst a return to Leeds for Phillips has not been entirely ruled out, it now looks to be even less likely than it was for an emotional reunion.

Leeds United should look forwards and not back in regards to potential Kalvin Phillips deal

Phillips obviously has talent, and at his best is a very good Premier League midfielder, but he hasn't exactly pulled up any trees since exiting Leeds nearly three years ago.

Loan stints at West Ham and now Ipswich Town haven't gone that well, and it leaves his career at a bit of a crossroads this summer, with two years remaining on his Man City contract.

You'd imagine that City's hierarchy will be happy to cut their losses somewhat on Phillips, but his big salary is likely going to cause headaches for a potential departure.

For Leeds, they will need to strengthen their midfield options if they go up, no matter how impressive the likes of Ao Tanaka have been, but they should be able to find someone younger, cheaper and more progressive than Phillips, no matter how much of a fan favourite he is.