It is now just a few weeks until Leicester City kick off their Championship campaign.

The Foxes host Coventry City at the King Power Stadium on August 6th in what should be a tricky fixture for both sides.

Indeed, Leicester will no doubt line up strong having only just been relegated from the Premier League. Meanwhile, Coventry were last year's runners-up in the Championship play-off final.

Will, though, the Foxes be lining up with Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer as part of their side? Enzo Maresca is sure hoping so.

Leicester City interest in Cole Palmer

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Foxes boss, and Burnley's Vincent Kompany, are heading the chase for the starlet this summer.

Both head coaches have previous City connections, of course, with Kompany a legend at the Etihad, and Maresca having been one of Pep Guardiola's assistants at the club.

Nixon does warn, though, that there could be a feeling that Palmer is too good for the Championship.

Man City must consider two key examples when it comes to Palmer

Given how little senior football Cole Palmer has played, a move to the Championship, rather than the Premier League, could be a good one, and certainly has enough merit not to be dismissed outright.

Cole Palmer is a man in demand this summer.

The Citizens must look at two very key examples from last season when deciding on Palmer's future too.

Of course, I am talking about Tommy Doyle and James McAtee.

Both players spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at a promotion-winning side in Sheffield United and had excellent seasons in terms of performances on the pitch and development.

Tommy Doyle, for example, featured 38 times in all competitions for the Blades, scoring four goals and registering seven assists on the way to reaching an FA Cup semi-final and second place in the division.

Tommy Doyle fired Sheffield United to Wembley with a fantastic strike in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

James McAtee, playing for the same side, achieved those same honours, making 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals and registering four assists.

Now, Palmer is clearly talented, but a loan to a Premier League side in Burnley who could very well struggle in the top flight, given his lack of regular playing time at senior level, could be a rough ride for a young player simply wanting to gain experience.

A more organic route could arguably be the one taken by Doyle and McAtee, where they spend a season on loan at a side likely to be competing at the sharp end of the Championship, and then make the step up to the Premier League.

At the very least, if they were to come up short in the top flight, or are unable to show what they can do given the circumstances at a club that may be struggling, they have that Championship pedigree to fall back on.

Now, Man City may well consider all of the above and still decide the Premier League is best for Palmer, but, if they did not factor in the success of the likes of Doyle and McAtee last season into their decision, it would be an oversight in my opinion.