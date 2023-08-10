Highlights Southampton is interested in signing Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, but faces competition from several other clubs.

McAtee is a promising player who had a successful loan spell in the Championship last season, and Southampton could benefit from his attacking abilities.

Sending McAtee to Southampton would give him the opportunity to play regular football and develop under a manager known for getting the best out of young players.

Southampton will hope that talk in these remaining weeks of the transfer window will be about incomings rather than outgoings.

Once their relegation to the Championship was confirmed, the club saw several of its players linked with moves away.

Some of which have departed, while others remain, with speculation continuing. But Russell Martin will hope it’s his side making the moves in the transfer market rather than being the one who is the subject of transfer bids.

The club has made four additions so far, with Shea Charles, Ryan Manning, Joe Lumley, and Mateusz Lis all joining this summer.

It is likely they are going to want to make more additions between now and the 1st of September, especially if more players leave the club.

One player that has emerged as a possible option is Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

What is the latest on James McAtee to Southampton?

Southampton are one of many teams interested in signing the Man City midfielder in what remains of this transfer window.

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail Transfer confidential, Wolves, Brighton & Hove Albion, Celtic, Real Sociedad, Sheffield United and AZ Alkmaar are all teams who hold an interest as well.

The 20-year-old already has a campaign of Championship football under his belt after spending last season on loan at promotion-winning Sheffield United, and he is said to be keen on continuing to play regular football.

The Premier League side is said to be reluctant to let McAtee leave amid interest from a host of teams.

The report adds that some clubs are willing to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis, while others are just willing to take him on loan. At this stage, it is unclear what Southampton are willing to offer Man City and what they are willing to accept.

While we wait to see what Man City decides to do, the Premier League side should consider Southampton as a very good destination to send the 20-year-old this summer.

Why is Southampton a good destination for James McAtee?

At this stage, it is obviously unclear who the front runners are in this deal, but considering there is Premier League interest, expectations will be on one of them winning the race for McAtee.

However, while they can offer top-flight football, Man City should also be considering other factors, and it may just be that a season playing for Southampton benefits everyone involved.

Southampton look set to lose star player James Ward-Prowse as he closes in on a move to West Ham United, so the Saints need a solid replacement, and they could find that in McAtee.

They would add a player who is a real threat going forward, as he netted nine times last season, while grabbing three assists.

But it is his overall game that would make him a real top addition for a team like Southampton. On loan in the Championship last season, McAtee averaged 1.2 shots per game he played, as well as picking up 1.1 dribbles, as he is a midfielder who likes to carry the ball from midfield to attack, as per WhoScored.com.

The midfielder wasn’t as dominant on the ball as Ward-Prowse was last season, as he averaged 18.5 passes per game but had a success rate of 77.5%, and in those passes, he picked up 0.9 key passes.

This was in a side that you could argue isn’t as dominant on the ball as Southampton will be this season under Martin, so you would expect McAtee to have more of an influence on this team should he sign in the midfield area.

Southampton would definitely be getting a player who has proven he can shine at this level, and he would no doubt bring their midfield up a level. While for Man City sending McAtee to Southampton would let the player play for another side expected to compete for promotion, and he would play for a manager that has proven to get the best out of his younger, attacking players.

He would also join a team that is light in that midfield area, and if Romeo Lavia and Ward-Prowse do leave, McAtee would be someone expected to replace one of these players.

McAtee seems just not quite ready for first-team action at the Etihad, so playing for Southampton at the top end of the Championship under a manager like Martin would surely improve his game for a chance in the following campaign.