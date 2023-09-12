Highlights Leeds United youngster Finley Gorman is attracting interest from Manchester City and Manchester United due to his potential and impressive performances at a young age.

Manchester City and Manchester United are both interested in Leeds United youngster Finley Gorman, who is on the radar of a host of clubs.

Who is Finley Gorman?

The 14-year-old winger is highly-rated at Thorp Arch, and he has been making a name for himself with the academy of the Championship side.

Known for his dribbling ability and skill on the ball, Gorman regularly plays for age groups much higher than his age, and he recently scored twice for the Whites’ U18 side in a dominant win against Stoke City.

Gorman, who plays more regularly with the U16s, has also represented England at youth level, so he is seen as someone with a bright future in the game.

Man City and Man United track Finley Gorman

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Gorman’s potential has attracted attention from clubs across the country, and the Daily Mail has revealed that both Manchester clubs are considering making a move to sign the teenager.

“United are also looking at 14-year-old Leeds United winger Finley Gorman who is attracting interest from a number of other clubs including Manchester City.”

How big a blow would this be for Leeds?

Obviously, it’s far too soon to say how good Gorman can be, as he is still so young, and we don’t know how he will develop in the years to come.

However, the fact he is featuring for Leeds’ U18 side, shows he is someone with enormous potential, and coaches at Leeds will no doubt see him as a player who has the ability to make a mark in the first-team in the future.

So, Leeds will be desperate to keep him at the club, and they have shown over the years that they will give players a chance if they are good enough.

Kalvin Phillips is the big success story for the academy at Thorp Arch, with the midfielder starring before earning a huge move to Man City. Meanwhile, Archie Gray is the latest talent to come through, with the 17-year-old making himself a regular under Daniel Farke in the early part of the season.

That could give Leeds an advantage over the Premier League sides when it comes to convincing Gorman that his long-term future should be in Yorkshire.

Whilst it can be taken as a positive that Leeds are producing players who attract interest from the top clubs in the country, the Whites want to be in a position where they benefit from that on the pitch instead of settling for a small compensation fee.

What next for Leeds United?

Gorman will be hoping to be involved with the U18s as they take on Newcastle United this weekend, but the focus for the fans will be on Farke’s side who make the trip to Millwall on Sunday.

That promises to be a stern test for the Whites, and it’s one that they’ve historically not done well in.

A mixed start to the campaign was understandable given the many off-field distractions that the boss had to deal with, but the focus is now firmly on football.

The international break came at the right time for Leeds, and they will hope to get on a winning run to climb the table over the coming weeks.