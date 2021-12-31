Man City man eyed, Ipswich Town player targeted, Potential loan recall: The latest Swansea City transfer talking points

Swansea City will certainly be looking to improve upon their position in the Sky Bet Championship as they move into the new year.

At the time of writing Russell Martin’s side currently sit in 16th place of the league standings, with the Welsh side having failed to live up to many people’s pre-season expectations.

The challenge now for Martin will be to make sure that he makes good use of the upcoming January window as he eyes potential candidates to come in and improve his existing squad.

At this point in the season things can get very busy for clubs up and down the country and the Swans will most probably be no different.

Here, we take you through the latest Swansea City transfer talking points as we gear up for the new year.

Man City man eyed

The Swans are said to be eyeing a loan move for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, as per a previous report by Wales Online.

Man City are said to be big admirers of Swansea’s style of play and are believed to be open to allowing the youngster to make a temporary move to the Championship side.

Swansea have been interested in McAtee since the summer and are said to see him as an almost like for like replacement for Yan Dhanda.

Therefore this deal does seem more likely that most.

Ipswich Town player targeted

Another player that the Swans are believed to have targeted is Ipswich Town’s Scott Fraser, as per a previous report by the Daily Record.

Fraser was one of a plethora of players that made the move to Portman Road during the summer but has since fallen out of favour with the Tractor Boys.

Martin and Fraser both worked together well at MK Dons and would understandably be keen to link up once more at the Swansea.com Stadium.

This is one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.

Potential loan recall

Ollie Cooper is a player that Swansea are said to be considering a recall for in January, as per a recent report by the South Wales Argus.

The 22-year-old has greatly impressed whilst on loan at Newport County this season and already has eight assists to his name.

Add to the fact that he has also created a total of 19 chances in his opening 17 fixtures for the Exiles and it is easy to see why he may have caught Martin’s eye.

However the player himself is seemingly keen on remaining at Rodney Parade, so Swansea will have an important decision to make over the coming weeks.