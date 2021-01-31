Man City make transfer move for 3-goal League One starlet amid West Ham and Bayern Munich interest

Manchester City could be set to hand local League One side Rochdale a cash windfall by signing wonderkid Kwadwo Baah, per Mike McGrath of The Telegraph.

Baah’s emergence into the Dale starting line-up this season has caught the attention of a number of big clubs, with Bayern Munich and Rangers both being credited by The Athletic with an interest in the winger, who just turned 18 this week.

And the same source claims that West Ham United have made an offer for the League One starlet, with David Moyes looking to do business with Dale manager Brian Barry-Murphy, who he signed for Preston North End back in 1999.

But an approach from Man City could change everything due to their size and proximity to Rochdale, and the fact that they can probably offer the third tier side a decent fee for his services, despite the attacker being out of contract at the end of the season.

Baah gained notoriety whilst at Crystal Palace as an academy prospect, but it wasn’t for his footballing reasons as he entered the pitch at Selhurst Park back in 2016 as a ballboy to try and stop West Ham’s Adrian from time-wasting.

The German-born Ghanaian was released by Palace as a 14-year-old in 2017, but he has been showcasing his talents in the North West of England following his pick-up by Rochdale, and they could be set to make a pretty penny out of him in the near future.

The Verdict

With Baah out of contract at the end of the season, it looks pretty clear that he won’t be at Spotland next season.

There are too many big clubs in the mix for the winger to be considering staying put, but you’d imagine if City do win the race for him then Baah would probably return to Rochdale on loan for the rest of the season.

Like any young winger playing in the lower leagues, Baah isn’t the most consistent and he’s very raw, but he’s shown flashes of brilliance which has led to his signature being highly-coveted, and there could be a big transfer battle for him on deadline day.