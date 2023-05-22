Reading fans probably feel like there has been nothing but negative news coming through in the last few months when it comes to their club, from points deductions to relegation to League One and the lack of a new managerial appointment over a month after Paul Ince was sacked.

If there's one positive that Reading do have behind the scenes though it's a good youth setup that has had plenty of players come through over the years and make appearances in the first-team.

One young talent in particular who is causing a stir without even featuring yet for the Royals senior side is Luca Fletcher, who could be about to depart the club for pastures new.

What is the latest on Luca Fletcher's Reading FC future?

Despite being just 16 years of age, Fletcher could be set to command a £1 million fee as it has emerged from the Daily Mail that Premier League champions Manchester City are in talks with the Royals to sign the youngster.

Fletcher has scored over 20 times for Reading's youth team and England under-16's this past season and he even made his under-18's Premier League debut for his club two years ago at the age of just 14.

Man City though and their Category One academy are poised to win the battle for his services and there has been several top flight clubs keen on Fletcher, with Brighton among them and West Ham, who took the forward in for training earlier in the year.

The two top clubs of Scotland in Celtic and Rangers both have been keen on Fletcher as well, with Football Insider reporting in March that the Gers and the Hoops were keen on making their move, but are now likely to get gazumped.

Should Luca Fletcher stay with Reading or move on?

It's always hard to turn down the advances of massive clubs like Man City, but it depends on what Fletcher wants.

Represented by a flashy agency like Roc-Nation means that Fletcher is likely going to get really well paid for a person of his age if he completes a move to City, but he would have to retain the hunger that has seen him score plenty of goals for Reading to go along with that.

But with Reading relegated to League One, Fletcher could get his chance in the first-team sooner rather than later if he decided to stick around - that though seems unlikely on the face of things.