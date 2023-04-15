Sheffield United beat Cardiff City 4-1 at Bramall Lane this afternoon, moving a step closer to sealing a Premier League return.

Paul Heckingbottom's side are eight points clear of Luton Town and Middlesbrough in the race for second, and could see promotion confirmed before their FA Cup semi-final with Man City next weekend if results go their way.

How did Sheffield United 4-1 Cardiff City unfold?

Sory Kaba had given Cardiff the lead through an 18th minute penalty, with James McAtee responding shortly after.

Jack Robinson put Sheffield United into the lead before the hour, with goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Ciaran Clark sealing the win for the Blades.

Sheffield United player ratings

Adam Davies - 7: A few wobbly moments, which were natural, but a huge save to deny Joe Ralls on the stroke of half-time. That was a massive moment in the match.

George Baldock - 7: Slotted in at right centre-back and did well. Booked for a typical George Baldock tackle on Andy Rinomhota.

John Egan - 7: Led the defence really well as the only natural in the back-three, showing a good physical presence against Kion Etete and then Connor Wickham.

Jack Robinson - 7: Produced a timely covering tackle to deny Etete in the first-half and then scored with a brilliant diving header in the second. Redemption after Monday.

Jayden Bogle - 6: Things didn’t quite click for him like they can in the final third but still showing the bravery to try things.

Tommy Doyle - 8: Plenty of good touches in midfield and a wonderful cross for Robinson’s goal. The game's real moment of quality.

Sander Berge - 7: Plenty of early touches in the game and came away with a pair of assists.

Max Lowe - 6.5: Gave away the penalty for a high foot on Jack Simpson but recovered well on his return to the side against the lively Jaden Philogene.

James McAtee - 7: Scored a quality goal and took the game by the scruff of the neck in the period after Sheffield United fell behind. Replaced on 75 minutes.

Iliman Ndiaye - 8: Denied by Ryan Allsop on two occasions in the first-half but got the better of the Cardiff goalkeeper in the second-half. A tireless display from a quality player.

Oli McBurnie - 7: Causes huge problems and is just in general a bit of a nuisance even if he ends up with scraps to feed off.

Subs

Marcus Dewhurst

John Fleck - 5: Replaced McAtee to give Sheffield United a bit more solidity. That happened.

Billy Sharp - 6: Denied by Allsop's brilliant save.

Oliver Norwood - 5: Contributed to an end to the game that was full of control.

Ciaran Clark - 6: Scored an easy chance and that was a nice moment for him in what's been a season that's been limited with minutes on the pitch.

Oliver Arblaster

Daniel Jebbison - 5: On alongside Sharp when the game was won.