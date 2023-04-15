Sheffield United stormed to a 4-1 victory over Cardiff City at Bramall Lane this afternoon with a clinical second-half performance.

Sory Kaba had given Cardiff the lead in South Yorkshire with an early penalty, before James McAtee equalised for Paul Heckingbottom's side.

Goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Ciaran Clark late in the second-half gave the scoreline a convincing look for Sheffield United, yet it was Jack Robinson's header on 54 minutes that gave the Blades the platform they needed.

Jack Robinson's goal in Sheffield United 4-1 Cardiff City

The goal was an emphatic close range, diving header from Robinson and a finish that was really impressive from the centre-back.

However, what made it was Tommy Doyle's expert delivery from the right-wing on the second phase of a corner.

Doyle's initial set-piece is cleared easily by Perry Ng, but Jayden Bogle recycles possession well and finds Doyle in space after the midfielder drifts back onside. A touch out of the midfielder's feet is sharp and his delivery splits the defence and goalkeeper, allowing Robinson to convert on the bounce.

Tommy Doyle's humble reaction to Sheffield United assist

Doyle was awarded Sky Sports' Player of the Match award for his performance in Sheffield United's win and was interviewed alongside McAtee post-match.

Discussing his assist, Doyle joked about how it was his initially poor delivery that gave him the chance to snatch the plaudits of the assist.

"It was better than my first one," Doyle admitted live on Sky Sports.

"That was the reason (I had to) put it back in because my first one wasn’t very good."

Remaining as humble as ever, the 21-year-old continued: "Listen, we are just trying to impact games the best we can, thankfully Robbo was there to head it in."

How close are Sheffield United to promotion?

It's not in the bag yet for the Blades and it's going to come on the other side of their FA Cup semi-final with Man City next weekend after Luton Town's 2-0 win over Rotherham United.

However, there's a five-point gap between second and third with Sheffield United boasting a game in-hand against West Brom on April 26th.

Next up for the Blades is a clash with Bristol City at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night, before that FA Cup semi-final at Wembley versus City, a game in which Doyle won't be able to feature in as he's on loan from the Etihad Stadium.