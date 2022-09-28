Man City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis at Burnley: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What is next?

Following their relegation to the Championship, Burnley decided to launch a complete overhaul of their squad in the summer transfer window.

As well as parting ways with players who represented the club in the Premier League last season, the Clarets managed to secure the services of a host of fresh faces.

One of the individuals who made a temporary switch to Turf Moor was Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Burnley reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Harwood-Bellis on a season-long loan deal.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how it has gone so far for the defender, what issues he currently faces at Burnley and what is next for him…

How’s it gone so far?

Given that City currently have the likes of John Stones, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte at their disposal, it was hardly a shock when they decided to sanction a move for Harwood-Bellis earlier this year.

Since joining Burnley, the defender has shown some real signs of promise in the Championship.

During the 10 games that he has participated, Harwood-Bellis has made 1.1 tackles and two interceptions per fixture whilst he has also won three aerial duels per match.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.19 in the second-tier, the defender will be determined to deliver the goods in the coming weeks for the Clarets.

What issues does he face?

Although Harwood-Bellis has established himself as a key member of Burnley’s starting eleven, he knows that he cannot afford to experience a drop-off in performance levels.

If the defender fails to maintain his consistency, he could potentially lose his place in the side to CJ Egan-Riley or Charlie Taylor who missed the club’s recent victory over Bristol City due to injury.

What’s next?

Burnley are set to take on Cardiff City this weekend in the Championship.

Having started in all of their league games this season, Harwood-Bellis is expected to feature once again for the Clarets in this upcoming clash.

Currently fourth in the league standings, Burnley will fancy their chances of securing a positive result against a Cardiff side who are on the lookout for a new manager following Steve Morison’s recent departure.

