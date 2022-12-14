Man City loanee James McAtee reveals what Pep Guardiola wants to see from him at Sheffield United

Manchester City’s James McAtee, currently on loan at Sheffield United, has revealed what City boss Pep Guardiola wants to see from him at Bramall Lane.

Indeed, McAtee outlined a conversation he had with the City boss recently, in which Guardiola revealed he wants to see the 20-year-old scoring goals and showing the form he did for Manchester City’s youth sides in big games in the Championship.

“His [Guardiola’s] message was that he wants to see me in the big games being able to play like I do when I was with the Under-23s, scoring goals,” McAtee explained, via YorkshireLive.

“That’s what he wants to see.

“My agent went in last week to see City and had the conversation about how it’s going and what we would like to do and how we are going to see next season. It was a good conversation.

“The loan manager has also visited, checking up on me and going through my games. That visit came off the back of two games where they weren’t my best, so he was just saying ‘keep your head up’ and stuff like that.

“But no one’s come after I have had a few good games, so hopefully they can come back soon!”

Sheffield United and McAtee next face Wigan Athletic in Championship action on Monday night.

The Verdict

It sounds as though Guardiola’s instructions for McAtee are very clear this season, although it is easier said than done.

For Manchester City’s youth sides, the now 20-year-old was constantly in the goals and assists, but has only scored and assisted once for the Blades so far.

Indeed, it has been a mixed spell at Bramall Lane so far.

At times he has shown his talent, but has been inconsistent, as you might expect being a young player, but as such, has only started half of the Championship matches he has appeared in.

Getting those starts up in the second half of the season seems a clear target for the youngster ahead of the rest of the campaign.