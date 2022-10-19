Man City loanee features: One winner and one loser at Huddersfield Town so far this season

Huddersfield Town are planted in the Championship’s relegation zone following last night’s 1-0 defeat to Preston North End.

Mark Fotheringham has picked up only four points from his five fixtures in-charge so far, losing three times in fairly disappointing fashion.

On the whole it has been a poor season for Huddersfield and a big battle is on the horizon to retain the club’s status as a Championship club.

Within the squad, there have obviously been underwhelming performances from individuals, whilst others have stepped up and proved their worth.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at one winner and one loser within the Huddersfield playing squad at this moment in time:

Winner: Etienne Camara

Prior to this season, Camara’s only taste of senior football had come in Huddersfield FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle all the way back in January 2021.

After earning his first start for the club in the EFL Cup defeat to Preston and a flurry of appearances from the bench, Camara has made six Championship appearances in Town’s last seven fixtures. Fotheringham has had him in the starting line-up in every game he’s taken charge of apart from the 3-1 defeat at Reading, which was a clear mistake.

The 19-year-old midfielder has surged up the pecking order at the John Smith’s Stadium, moving ahead of the likes of Jon Russell and offering some real competition for Jonathan Hogg when he can eventually return from injury.

Camara didn’t have his best night last night against Preston, including getting caught out a touch by Greg Cunningham for the only goal of the game. However, there was backing from Fotheringham in the post-match press conference.

“Young Etienne is growing all the time and difficult moments like this are going to improve him,” Fotheringham mentioned last night.

It appears that the teenager is here to stay at first-team level.

Loser: Luke Mbete

It’s been a rough introduction to the Championship for the Manchester City loanee, who hasn’t quite hit the ground running like Levi Colwill did last season in a Huddersfield shirt.

That’s probably an unfair comparison to make given how good Colwill is going to be, but there’s no hiding that Mbete has struggled for Huddersfield so far.

Mbete conceded a penalty in the defeat to Wigan Athletic in Danny Schofield’s final fixture in-charge, whilst there were mistakes as Huddersfield lost to Reading and drew 3-3 with Luton Town.

Fotheringham hooked the 19-year-old at half-time in that latter fixture and, since then, he’s not featured in a matchday squad for Huddersfield despite a long list of senior absentees.

At 19, Mbete needs to use the start to this season as a lesson and a springboard to further his career. Chances at Huddersfield from this point, though, look difficult to come by.