Man City loan watch: All the latest on Zack Steffen at Middlesbrough in the EFL

Middlesbrough have not had the start to the season they would have wanted or expected with them struggling for form and also seeing former manager Chris Wilder leave the club.

Expectations at the start of the season were high for Boro. They’d bought some good players and had a manger who was proven at winning promotion at this level.

However, it simply has not worked out so far this season and they’ll just be hoping they can find a better level of consistency in the weeks ahead.

Zack Steffen, meanwhile, will be hoping for similar with him back in the side having played the first three games in October, after a period out of the team in the main back in September thanks to injury.

The American international is obviously pushing to get involved in the World Cup later this year and if he can stay in the Boro side he should have a very good chance of being in their squad in November.

He’s had a few ups and downs for Boro so far this year, with a tough game against QPR early on but he has shown signs he could be growing in confidence, with a clean sheet against Birmingham earlier this month.

Boro, though, are still struggling for form and that is always going to hamper Steffen trying to find some rhythm, so the whole team will be looking with hope that a new era is going to see an upturn in form.

Time will tell as to what happens.