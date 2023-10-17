Highlights Man City have contacted Leeds United about signing 15-year-old Finlay Gorman, who is highly regarded and has impressed for the U18 team.

Leeds are in a difficult position as Gorman is on schoolboy terms and can negotiate with other clubs, potentially leaving Leeds with minimal compensation.

Losing Gorman would be a blow for Leeds, who have focused heavily on youth recruitment in recent years, but they will emphasize a clear path to the first team to persuade him to stay.

Manchester City have made contact with Leeds United as they look to sign exciting youngster Finlay Gorman from the Championship side.

Who is Finlay Gorman?

The Whites have a talented academy, with several players having come through the ranks over the years, including City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

As well as that, the likes of Archie Gray, Sam Byram and Charlie Cresswell are currently part of the first-team squad.

Looking to the future though, there are a lot of good players coming through, and one individual who there are high hopes for is Finlay Gorman. The 15-year-old, who primarily plays on the right side, has excellent pace and dribbling ability, which has caught the eye.

Such is his level, Gorman has played for the U18 side this season, and he has made his mark on that team despite his age.

Man City make move to sign Finlay Gorman

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it has been claimed previously that there are some top clubs showing an interest in Gorman, with Man United and Man City having been monitoring the teenager.

And, it has now been revealed by the Yorkshire Evening Post that it’s City who are pushing most to sign Gorman, having opened talks with Leeds over the player.

“Leeds United youngster Finlay Gorman is the subject of significant interest from Manchester City following a string of impressive displays for the Whites’ junior sides.

“The YEP understands City have made contact with Leeds regarding the 15-year-old, who is believed to be one of United’s premier academy prospects in recent years.

“Newcastle United are also among those hopeful of luring the teenager away from Thorp Arch, as the north east club continue their youth-focused recruitment drive. However, Man City consider themselves front-runners in their pursuit of the teen.”

How much would Man City pay for Finlay Gorman?

Due to his age, Leeds would be put in a difficult position, as Gorman is yet to sign his first professional contract with the club, so he is only on schoolboy terms.

As a result, he would be free to negotiate with other clubs, and whilst Leeds would be entitled to compensation, it’s unlikely to be the sort of fee that reflects the potential of someone like Gorman.

City have been active in signing domestic talents recently, with Harrison Parker and Luca Fletcher joining the Premier League champions from Man United and Reading respectively, and they are thought to have cost around the £1m mark each, which gives an indication of what Leeds could receive.

Of course, the Whites will be hoping to keep hold of Gorman, and they will no doubt be highlighting a clearer path to the first-team for the youngster as a key reason as to why he should remain at Elland Road.

How big a blow would this be for Leeds?

It’s crucial the Yorkshire outfit do all they can to keep hold of their best academy players, but, as mentioned, they are in a difficult position here due to the regulations.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, but they are a club that has placed a big emphasis on youth recruitment in recent years, meaning this would be a big setback.