Man City lining up summer transfer move for EFL prospect

Manchester City are said to be eyeing a summer move for Oldham Athletic prospect Harry Vaughan this summer, with The Oldham Times reporting that the youngster spent time with the Premier League club’s under-18s recently.

The news comes after Vaughan signed a new two year professional contract with the Sky Bet League Two club as he approached the end of his scholarship, with the Latics viewing the player as a great prospect for the future.

However it appears that the attacking midfielder could well be sold on for profit this summer as Keith Curle looks to raise funds to improve his squad, with Vaughan said to have been attracting interest from a host of clubs, including City, who he is said to have trained with following the end of the EFL campaign.

The 17-year-old was fast tracked to the first team at Boundary Park after impressing for the club’s academy and made his debut at the age of 16 as he went on to make six substitute appearances in League Two throughout the 2020/21 season.

<br /> What club do these 21 former Oldham Athletic players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Which club does Joel Coleman play for now? Northampton Town Crewe Alexandra Fleetwood Town Doncaster Rovers

Curle has previously spoken of his admiration for the youngster and spoke about the need for the club to develop him further.

The Verdict

It is clear that if a bid comes in from City, Oldham are likely to accept, with their finances along with other club’s at their level likely to have taken a hit because of the ongoing pandemic.

Vaughan is clearly a player who will go on to bigger and better things during his career if he continues to improve and its fair to assume that he will have the choice of picking out of a few clubs this summer.

If the Premier League side do sign him, I could see them loaning him straight back to Oldham or another Football League side in order to continue his development at first team level.

Given that he has already received minutes under Curle, it would be fair to say that the Latics won’t give up Vaughan without a fight.