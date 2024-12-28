Leeds United look set to face a real battle to win the race for James McAtee, as interest in the attacking midfielder grows.

According to the Telegraph, sides from England, Germany and Italy have all taken an interest in signing McAtee, who is believed to be unsettled amid a lack of game time at the Etihad Stadium.

Leeds are one team believed to be interested in recruiting the City man, with Daniel Farke seemingly keen to add more depth to his attacking midfield department.

Brenden Aaronson may have returned to Elland Road following the end of his loan spell at Union Berlin, but following Georginio Rutter's exit, the Whites could benefit from making a move for the talented 22-year-old.

McAtee has been able to shine in the Championship before, making a loan move to Sheffield United and thriving at Bramall Lane during the 2022/23 campaign, with his contributions helping the Blades to secure a Premier League return.

James McAtee's 2022/23 season at Sheffield United (Championship games only) Appearances 37 Goals 9 Assists 3

With this in mind, Leeds could richly benefit from bringing him in, but they aren't short of competition for his signature.

There is plenty of interest in the player at this stage, with Brentford, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United all thought to have him on their radar.

Palace may still be on the prowl for more creativity following Michael Olise's summer departure.

And he could have the opportunity to shine at Selhurst Park, so a move there could appeal to him.

Forest, however, may be a destination he doesn't end up at, considering the Reds are actually above City in the table.

Nuno's side are thriving at the moment, so a move to the City Ground may or may not be viable, depending on City's stance.

These clubs could provide the 22-year-old with the opportunity to remain in England, but he could also move abroad, according to the Telegraph.

German clubs Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig and Italian sides Fiorentina and Bologna are also said to be interested - and could offer McAtee a route out of the Etihad Stadium.

The midfielder is reportedly keen to win more game time and favours a move away from City during the January window to win more first-team opportunities, but it's unclear whether he will have the chance to leave, with Pep Guardiola's side wanting to keep him.

This is despite the fact he hasn't featured much this season.

Leeds United may have to line up James McAtee alternatives

Leeds are an attractive side to join.

However, McAtee will surely be keen to remain in the top flight and with this in mind, a winter move may not be possible.

The Whites may be hoping that City keep him for the remainder of the season and then decide to offload him in the summer, with the club currently in contention for promotion.

But even then, there are no guarantees that Leeds will win the race, and they may want to address their attacking midfield area in the shorter term.

With this in mind, it would be sensible for the promotion chasers to line up some alternative targets.