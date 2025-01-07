Leeds United are at the back of the queue for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who don't believe the Whites have the best chance of recruiting the talented Englishman, who could be a good fit at Elland Road.

Brenden Aaronson may have returned and made some valuable contributions in West Yorkshire, but they could potentially benefit from having another attacking midfield option at their disposal after Georginio Rutter's move to Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer.

Rutter was a key player for the Championship side last term and played a big part in their journey to the play-off final, despite the fact he didn't enjoy the best start to life at Leeds.

Georginio Rutter's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 51 Goals 8 Assists 16

With this in mind, the attacking midfield area may be one to address along with their centre-back area, and potentially their striker department if Joe Gelhardt leaves Elland Road before the end of the January transfer window.

Head coach Daniel Farke has already said that he doesn't want there to be too much activity in West Yorkshire during the current window.

But he will want any addition who does join to make a real difference for Leeds in their promotion quest, with the club keen to secure a Premier League return after suffering play-off heartbreak at Wembley last term.

Leeds United's chances of signing James McAtee become clearer

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds are keen to add a striker, a centre-back, a full-back and a midfielder to their squad.

Though they could offload a couple of high earners, it's looking more likely that they will complete some loan deals, with options to buy if they go up.

Maccabi Tel-Aviv’s Dor Turgeman and Aston Villa's Louie Barry are both on their radar, as well as McAtee.

But the City man, who has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United, is unlikely to make the move to Elland Road.

This is because Leeds are currently last in a long queue of clubs wanting to recruit the midfielder.

Related "Perfect sense for Sheffield United" - Leeds United's Nottingham Forest pursuit played down Andrew Omobamidele has been linked with Leeds United and Sheffield United in the early stages of the window

The Whites could be a good destination for McAtee.

Elland Road is currently an exciting place to be, so a temporary move to West Yorkshire could have been extremely enjoyable for the midfielder.

But the player has already thrived at this level before with Sheffield United.

McAtee will now be keen to impress in the Premier League - and he won't get that opportunity at Leeds during the second half of the season.

This is why it would be difficult to see the Whites securing a deal for him unless they are promoted.