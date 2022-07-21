Man City keeping eye on EFL star over potential transfer deal

Man City could be considering a raid on Peterborough down in League One this summer, with Barry Fry telling the Peterborough Telegraph that the he has fielded a phone call from the club over a potential deal.

The 19-year-old has broken onto the scene with Posh despite still being in his teens – and now he is catching the eye of some teams much further up the football pyramid.

The defender was a first-team regular with Peterborough in the last campaign, managing 34 games in total over the course of the season. Even though the player was unable to help his side to stay in the Championship though, he emerged as one of the best players at the club during that season.

Now, with the side facing time back in League One, he could be poached away this summer transfer window. The chances are he would be a mainstay in the side again with the club back in the third tier but there is a possibility that he might not even be in that division for the next campaign.

That’s because there has already been some interest in his services and it appears one of the latest teams to ask about his availability is City. The club are the reigning Premier League champions but are always on the lookout for more talent to add to their youth ranks and they clearly feel Edwards would be a good addition.

For now though, the club have not made an official bid for his services. According to Barry Fry, their interest has amounted to just a call. Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph about the interest, Fry said: “City did make a phone call about him, but it was just a conversation.

“There has been interest all summer long in Ronnie, but he would rather play in League One than in City’s, or any other club’s, under 21 side.”

The Verdict

Ronnie Edwards is another player in the EFL right now who is viewed as a hot prospect and one of the players that plenty of teams want to sign up.

If a team like Man City come calling, it can understandably be tempting for both the club and player to do business. With the money at the disposal of City, Peterborough could ask for a relatively big fee and the chances are that they would get what they want for the player.

As for the defender himself, he would get the chance to work with arguably some of the best coaches in England the world. If it led to a first-team opportunity with the side too, then it would mean a chance to play alongside some of the best players in the best league.

Edwards though has clearly got his head screwed on and wants to keep getting regular competitive action first – so for now, Peterborough can look forward to much more of the player.