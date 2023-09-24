Highlights Manchester City is interested in signing 16-year-old Sunderland goalkeeper, Matty Young, who has impressed with his performances for Sunderland's academy and U21 side.

Young is currently on a scholarship deal with Sunderland and is free to talk to other clubs, but Sunderland could receive compensation if he were to leave.

While a move to Manchester City may be tempting, staying at Sunderland offers Young a better chance of breaking into the first team in the future, as the club prioritizes promoting young players.

Manchester City are keeping tabs on Sunderland youngster Matty Young, as they consider a move for the keeper.

Who is Matty Young?

The 16-year-old is not a player that will be well-known to fans outside of Sunderland, but many followers of the Black Cats are well aware of what a talent the teenager is.

Young is highly-rated at the Stadium of Light, and his performances for the academy have seen him become the third choice keeper for Tony Mowbray’s side this season.

The stopper also featured for Sunderland in pre-season, with his display earning plenty of praise from the boss.

“We are a bit frustrated that we lost two goals in the last four minutes because it would have been fantastic for Matty, who had a brilliant game and in the first half was amazing, to get a clean sheet on his first start.”

Man City interested in Matty Young

Young has been a regular for the Sunderland U21 side, and it appears his performances have caught the eye, with The Sun revealing that the Premier League champions are interested in bringing the player to Manchester.

“Young is tipped to follow ex-Cats Jordan Pickford and Anthony Patterson to the top — and City plan to snap him up before any rivals make their move. Local lad Young — who has been at the Wearsiders since he was seven — is the latest discovery by Sunderland’s goalkeeping guru Mark Prudhoe, who is known for identifying and developing talent.”

How much would Man City have to pay for Matty Young?

Unfortunately for Sunderland, they are in a vulnerable position when it comes to keeping Young, as he is only on a scholarship deal at the moment.

He is unable to sign a professional contract until he turns 17, which is next month, so he is free to talk to other clubs at the moment.

If a move did happen, they would be entitled to compensation, but it’s unlikely to be the sort of fee that the Black Cats would expect for such a promising youngster.

Could Sunderland keep Matty Young?

Without doubt. There’s no suggestion that Young wants to leave, and the academy graduate will appreciate all Sunderland have done to help him up to this point.

More importantly, you could argue Sunderland are one of the best places to be for a young player in the whole country. They have shown a willingness to give players a chance, even if they are inexperienced, and the strategy is about promoting youngsters and building a team around them.

So, it’s a great club for Young to be at, and he will know there’s a much more realistic chance of making it in the first-team in the north-east, as opposed to moving to City, who would no doubt loan him out in the next few years.

Of course, number one Anthony Patterson is a brilliant keeper, but Sunderland will know that he could make that next step in the years to come, and it’s encouraging for the club that they have more talent coming through.