When Manchester City terminated Tommy Smith's professional contract in January 2012 after never playing a senior game for them, few could have predicted the remarkable journey that would follow for the defender.

For Huddersfield Town, it would prove a sliding doors moment that delivered them a captain, Premier League performer, and modern-day club legend of a player whose early career could've gone so much different because of bad injuries.

Tommy Smith was rejected by Man City but Huddersfield Town picked up a gem

Smith's path to the John Smith's Stadium wasn't immediate. After City released him following a broken leg and persistent ankle problems, he endured unsuccessful trials at multiple clubs including Bradford City, Cheltenham Town, and French side Le Havre.

It was former Huddersfield coach Steve Eyre - who coached Smith in Man City's youth system - who threw the Warrington-born man a lifeline, bringing him to Huddersfield Town's developmental setup after a short stint with local Cheshire-based non-league outfit Helsby.

That decision would prove inspired. After making his debut in a League Cup defeat to Hull City in September 2013, Smith quickly established himself in the first team, making his league debut two months later in a memorable 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

His first goal for the club would come in January 2016, finding the net in an FA Cup clash with Reading, but as a defender, goals weren't the most important thing in Smith's game - keeping clean sheets and putting tackles in were.

And after four seasons as a regular in the Terriers first-team, Smith was part of a side that made it to the Premier League for the very first time - putting the multiple setbacks of his youth days behind him.

Tommy Smith's Huddersfield Town impact won't be forgotten in a hurry

Smith's leadership qualities and consistent performances saw him rewarded with the club captaincy in August 2017, inheriting the armband from Mark Hudson at a pivotal moment in Town's history. As the club embarked on their first Premier League campaign in the modern era, Smith led from the offset.

Though a torn hamstring would frustrate him during the latter half of that historic season, his contribution to Town's against-all-odds survival can't be understated. Making the step up to the Premier League, Smith embodied the determination and spirit that characterized Huddersfield's approach to top-flight football.

The following campaign proved more challenging, with relegation confirmed and Smith's playing time limited by competition from Florent Hadergjonaj. His departure to Stoke City for an undisclosed fee marked the end of a seven-year association with the Terriers that yielded more than half of his 353 career appearances.

Spells at Stoke and later Middlesbrough would follow, but it was at Huddersfield where Smith truly made his mark. His career was cut short this past week at the age of 32, following a 15-month battle to overcome an Achilles rupture sustained in October 2023.

Reflecting on his journey, Smith said: "I've come a long way since being a little boy with big dreams, from starting out at Manchester City from age 11-20, to then spending seven years at Huddersfield, two of which playing in the greatest league in the world, the Premier League, a further three years at Stoke and finally three years at Middlesbrough."

Speaking about his difficult decision to retire, he added: "When I ruptured my Achilles on 23 October 2023 I had full belief and confidence that I would come back fitter and stronger than I was before.

"Unfortunately, after 15 months of extensive rehab and on the back of some really tough conversations with the medical team at Middlesbrough, along with the best foot and ankle consultant in the UK, I have now decided to retire from professional football."

For Huddersfield Town fans, Smith will be remembered as much more than the youngster Manchester City let go. His journey from Under-21 hopeful to Premier League captain exemplified the fighting spirit that defined one of the most successful periods in the club's recent history.