Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that he doesn't see Sheffield United as an easier side to face in the FA Cup semi-final than Liverpool, speaking to CityXtra in his press conference.

The two sides face each other at Wembley after both managed to secure their place in the last four of the famous competition, with the Blades doing particularly well to overcome their opponents to get to this stage.

Sheffield United's path to the semi-final

Although it's perhaps their least impressive victory, their 2-0 away win at Millwall has to be commended because The Den isn't an easy place to travel to but they passed that assignment with flying colours.

They then took Wrexham to a replay and overcame the Welsh outfit at Bramall Lane by securing a 3-1 victory, something that wouldn't have been an easy task considering they were expected to secure their place in the next round.

Then going on to face Tottenham Hotspur, they sealed a 1-0 victory against the Premier League giants with Iliman Ndiaye's late goal heaping more misery on the North London outfit.

All of that work could have been undone in the last eight with Blackburn Rovers taking a 2-1 lead - but goals from Oli McBurnie and Tommy Doyle allowed Paul Heckingbottom's men to book their place at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola's admission

City faced Liverpool in the semis last year and suffered a 3-2 loss against Jurgen Klopp's side. On paper, today's game is a much easier fixture for the title contenders but Guardiola doesn't see it that way.

Asked whether United are an easier opponent than the Reds, he said: "No, I don’t have that feeling. Sheffield, when I saw yesterday when we landed from Munich, play quite similar to when Chris Wilder (was there) in the first season.

"They are one or two games away from being promoted (to the Premier League. It will be an extremely difficult game tomorrow for the reasons I say before; the quality of the opponent.

"The set pieces, linking in the channels, link up with (Ollie) McBurnie. They are so aggressive in the channels. We will have to deserve to be in the final."

Is Pep Guardiola right?

There's no pressure for the Blades coming into this game because they aren't expected to win, so they are arguably an even more dangerous opponent for City than Klopp's side were.

With this in mind and the fact Tottenham were beaten by United earlier in the competition, City's defenders will need to be fully switched on coming into this game if they want to keep the likes of Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye at bay.

Managing to make an impact at the World Cup and playing a big part in the Blades' promotion push, Ndiaye has shown that he can step up on the big stage and is clearly ready for the top flight.

He's one man the Citizens will need to keep a close eye on - but they do have other dangers too.

Anel Ahmedhodzic can be an attacking threat, Sander Berge can get in and amongst the goals, Oliver Norwood could be a real game-changer with his experience, McBurnie can be a real nuisance and there are others who can come off the bench including Daniel Jebbison who can give City something to think about.