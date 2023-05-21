A few days have passed since Sheffield Wednesday's remarkable play-off comeback against Peterborough United.

Having been 4-0 down after the first leg, the Owls came out determined not to be beaten, going on to win 4-0 on the night to level the tie and send it to extra time, with their fourth coming in the eighth minute of injury time.

In those circumstances, it would have been very easy for Peterborough to completely crumble, but to their credit, they found the strength to go again and find another goal, putting the tie back in their hands.

Wednesday went on to level things once again, though, and having gone to spot kicks, the Owls were the ones to book their place in the final at Wembley.

What did Pep Guardiola say about Sheffield Wednesday?

One man who was watching on in amazement, it seems, was Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Speaking ahead of City's Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday, Guardiola discussed Wednesday's comeback, claiming it would only be possible in this country, and that results like that are what makes football in England so special.

Indeed, Guardiola said to the media, via BeanymanSports: "Yesterday I saw for a time Sheffield [Wednesday] against Peterborough,"

"So 4-0, 4-0 and after extra time, and penalties, I think it's to be play-off to go to the Championship.

"[This] can only happen in the environment that I saw."

Guardiola continued: "I can't see that in Spain, I can't see that in Germany, in Italy, it's impossible."

"So the crowd, and even it was live on Sky, in other countries they don't do that.

"They respect a lot the top, top clubs, they are more followed than the other ones everywhere but here, the respect for the low divisions is, hats off - that's why this country is special."

Guardiola ended: "33 [thousand] full and crazy after 4-0,"

"In our country, 4-0, no chance - it's football, and after, 4-1, 5-1, penalties - this is England.

"That's why it's unique, that's why it's so special and that's why I'm a long time here - I love it."

When is the League One play-off final?

If Pep Guardiola wants to catch the League One play-off final, he can do so when it takes place on Monday 29th May at Wembley Stadium.

With Sheffield Wednesday taking on Barnsley in an all-Yorkshire affair, kick-off is currently scheduled for 3PM in the United Kingdom.