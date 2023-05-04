Manchester City have won the race to sign keeper Spike Brits from AFC Wimbledon in a deal that will cost the Premier League champions around £200,000.

Who is Spike Brits?

The 15-year-old keeper has come through the ranks with the League Two side, with his ability having seen him regularly play a few years above his age group. Furthermore, he has also been training with the first-team, which highlights just how highly-rated he is.

As well as that, the stopper has represented England at youth level, so he is seen as a real talent for the future.

Unfortunately for Wimbledon, Brits’ has attracted interest from elsewhere, and it was reported that City and Brentford were leading the race for the keeper, who had also been on the radar of Brighton, Spurs and Manchester United.

And, in a further development, TEAMtalk have confirmed that Brits is going to link up with City in the summer after deciding to make the move there.

Due to his age, the report explains that Wimbledon will only be entitled to compensation, but they have come to an agreement with City that will ensure they pick up around £200,000 for their prospect.

The report adds that key figures at the City academy believe Brits is a player who has the ability to become a ‘major star’ in the future.

Appeal of Manchester City is obvious

It’s hugely frustrating for Wimbledon to lose a player like this, particularly as Matthew Cox, another quality, emerging keeper, left for Brentford a few years ago, even if he was at a later stage in his career.

But, it does show that Wimbledon are capable of producing talent, and that’s always crucial for clubs in the lower leagues. Ultimately, they know that the appeal of Premier League clubs is going to be hard to resist for players, and that’s proven to be the case for Brits.

He will see this as a great chance to learn from some of the top coaches in the country, and work at a place with fantastic facilities. In the long-term, the aim will be to force his way into the first-team, and it will be interesting to see how his career develops in the years to come, and those at Wimbledon are sure to wish him well.