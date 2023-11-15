Highlights Liverpool faces competition from Manchester City, Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, Everton, and Crystal Palace for the signing of 17-year-old Archie Gray from Leeds United.

Leeds has placed a £40 million price tag on Gray, indicating their reluctance to sell the highly promising youngster.

Despite his potential, it is unlikely that any club would be willing to pay such a high amount for Gray, given his limited experience at the top level. Leeds should be cautious of the impact this speculation may have on the young player.

Liverpool are set to face further competition in the race to sign Archie Gray from Leeds United.

According to Teamtalk, Manchester City and Newcastle United have also expressed an interest in the 17-year-old.

European giants Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the teenager’s progress with a view to making a potential offer.

This comes following reports of interest from Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window opening at the turn of the year.

It has also been claimed that Everton are eyeing a potential offer to sign the Leeds starlet, as well as Crystal Palace.

How much is Archie Gray worth?

It has been reported that the Championship side has placed a £40 million price tag on the academy star.

Gray burst onto the scene of the first team squad at the start of this season, with Daniel Farke giving him the opportunity to impress as the team battles for promotion to the Premier League.

The teenager has made 13 starts in the club’s first 16 league fixtures, standing out as one of the most promising young talents in the entire division.

Gray has made a further two substitute appearances in the league, only missing one game so far this campaign.

The midfielder has performed well, which has naturally led to him attracting interest from clubs above Leeds in the English football pyramid.

It remains to be seen whether anyone would be willing to match the £40 million asking price placed on his future.

With the number of clubs circling, Leeds will be wary of potentially losing one of their most talented young players.

Elsewhere, Leeds have already agreed a deal to sell 15-year-old Finley Gorman to Manchester City earlier this week.

It is set to be a record-breaking fee for a British player in his age group.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table as they seek to battle for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The Whites are hoping to go back up at the first attempt, but sit nine points adrift of the top two after 16 games.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Leeds went into the November international break off the back of a 2-1 win at home to Plymouth Argyle.

This helped close the gap to leaders Leicester City, who suffered a second consecutive 1-0 defeat in their trip to face Middlesbrough.

Next up for Farke’s side will be a trip to face relegation battling Rotherham United on 24 November.

Is Archie Gray worth £40 million?

Leeds have set an extremely high asking price for the teenager as an indication that they would rather not sell the youngster.

Gray has a lot of potential having been able to perform at a Championship level this well at his age.

There is a reason why so many big teams are circling, and that is due to the high ceiling that someone of his talent has.

It is unlikely anyone would be willing to pay £40 million for someone with such little top level experience, but Leeds will need to be wary of him getting distracted by so much speculation over his future, especially given his age.