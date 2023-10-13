Highlights Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in Sunderland goalkeeper Matthew Young.

Young is currently 16 and has already impressed Tony Mowbray.

The Black Cats will surely want to retain him until he becomes more financially valuable.

Manchester City and Manchester United are both keeping tabs on Sunderland goalkeeper Matthew Young, according to a report from the i.

The Black Cats have produced plenty of talented players in recent times, with Tom Watson reportedly attracting interest from Nottingham Forest who were linked with him last month.

However, the most talented academy product at this stage is arguably Chris Rigg, with the 16-year-old also attracting interest from Premier League teams earlier this year before putting pen to paper on an extension at the Stadium of Light.

Rigg has already scored twice for the senior team this term - and will be hoping to force his way into Tony Mowbray's plans as a potential regular starter in the coming years - though he faces a considerable amount of competition for a spot in the middle of the park.

Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah and Jobe Bellingham could be the midfield trio that Mowbray relies on in the coming years, if the Wearside outfit can keep hold of the trio.

Speaking of Bellingham, he is just one of several talented youngsters that the Black Cats have brought in during the past couple of years, with the club making a real effort to invest in young players during the summer window.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

Many of these signings are players they can sell on for a healthy profit in the future - and could use that money to strengthen the squad further as they look to get themselves back to the Premier League.

What is the state of play in Sunderland's goalkeeping department?

Thankfully for the Black Cats, they already have a talented shot-stopper at their disposal with Anthony Patterson proving to be a real asset at this level.

Nathan Bishop has also joined the club permanently and that's a real boost - because he's another talented stopper who could potentially step up to the plate at this level.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Unfortunately for the Black Cats, former youngster Toby Bell has moved to Chelsea, but Adam Richardson could be useful for the first team.

What transfer stance should Sunderland take on Matthew Young?

Considering the Black Cats will want to hold on to their best players, it would be difficult to see them letting 16-year-old Young go easily.

They would surely want to retain him until his valuation grows considerably and then sell him on for a high amount.

However, if the player is desperate to secure a move away, it wouldn't be the end of the world if he goes.

The Black Cats will have other keepers who can step up to the plate, but if Young is open to staying, they should keep him following Bell's departure.

Selling both Bell and Young would be a blow, so it will be interesting to see whether Mowbray's side can keep hold of the latter.