Luciano Rodriguez was reportedly on Sunderland's radar last year, and in a recent turn of events, reports are now highlighting Manchester City and Chelsea's interest in the Uruguayan striker.

In November, Alan Nixon claimed that the Black Cats were chasing Rodriguez via Patreon. However, a report from HITC last week claims that Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino are both interested in signing him, while, last summer, Catalonian outlet El Nacional reported that Barcelona and Real Madrid were also interested in signing Rodriguez.

Rodriguez currently plays for Liverpool Montevideo in Uruguay, but later this year it looks likely he could be playing in one of Europe's top leagues.

Sunderland look as though they will fall short, but it says a lot about their recruitment. Even though he will prove to be out of their reach, the latest reports show both Sunderland's ambition in the transfer market and the players' ambition to one day reach the top.

Sunderland priced out of a deal for Rodriguez

The interest in Rodriguez is serious. At the end of January, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the race for the Uruguayan was "entering key stages" after Dutch club Feyenoord also apparently made an approach for him.

According to The Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats were "priced out of a deal" to sign Rodriguez for £12.7m in January after their head of recruitment Stuart Harvey had watched him last year.

Sunderland record transfers (Transfermarkt) Rank Player Signed from Fee 1. Didier Ndong FC Lorient £13.6m 2. Asamoah Gyan Stade Rennais £13m 3. Steven Fletcher Wolves £12m 4. Adam Johnson Manchester City £10m 5. Jack Rodwell Manchester City £10m 6. Darren Bent Spurs £10m 7. Wahbi Khazri Bordeaux £9m

That sort of fee is no huge surprise given the clubs that now appear to be in the hunt for him. More than just the price tag, it's the lure to play for a Champions League club, a huge rise in wages, and a chance to prove himself in Europe that will appeal to Rodriguez.

Liverpool Montevideo will want to squeeze as much money as they can out of whoever wants to buy him.

When a South American club has a gem of a player, it is inevitable that European clubs will be sniffing around them and want to take them under their wing for development.

City and Chelsea's interest in the player shows how ambitious he is, and the big things he could go on to achieve in the game.

The fact Sunderland scouted him says a lot about their recruitment policy as they're trying to lure in the best talents from South America – a continent famed for producing world-class footballers, especially forwards.

Rodriguez has a lot to live up to

There's enough pressure as it is being a striker. But when you come from Uruguay, this pressure increases.

The likes of Diego Forlán, Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani will go down as football legends and three of the best strikers of their generation.

Darwin Núñez's emergence at Liverpool right now suggests the country have produced another forward destined to reach the top.

When you're a striker from Uruguay, and big clubs are chasing you, straight away there will be hype surrounding that particular player.

It's no different for Rodriguez, whose stock rose when he scored the winner against Italy in the under-20s World Cup final in Buenos Aires last summer. Dubbed the "Uruguayan Mbappé" and labelled "one of the most exciting prospects in world football" by journalist Sebastian Ferro after the tournament, Rodriguez is being tipped for big things.

He won't be going to Sunderland, but for the Black Cats to have even been linked to a player of this ilk says a lot.

Rodriguez is one for the future

The recent interest of all the big clubs involved pretty much confirms he won't be playing at the Stadium of Light anytime soon.

It looks like he will go on to play for one of Europe's top clubs. As for Sunderland's transfer strategy, it's a sign of things to come – they're aiming high and want to get players to help them return to the Premier League.

As for Rodriguez, he could well follow in a list of legendary strikers from the continent of South America.

In summer 2022, a 22-year-old Julian Alvarez was playing for River Plate. A year later, he was a World Cup and treble winner, and became a key player for Guardiola.

In a couple of years' time, we could be talking about a similar situation should another South American striking sensation break through football's glass ceiling.

Remember the name, Luciano Rodriguez.