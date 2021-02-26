Man City ace, Newcastle United striker: 5 players Huddersfield Town have suffered the most damage from

Huddersfield Town have striker issues of their own right now and have moved to sign Yaya Sanogo on a free transfer this week.

The hope will be that Sanogo can come in and provide competition for Fraizer Campbell in attack, providing Carlos Corberan with a fresh option to try and improve goalscoring fortune.

Corberan probably wishes he could call on this list of FIVE players who have really helped to put Huddersfield to the sword over the last couple of years.

We dive onto transfermarkt to check out the players who have inflicted the most damage on the Terriers…

Troy Deeney

Deeney loves a goal against Huddersfield, scoring against them for Watford and Walsall.

He bagged a brace for the latter in a 4-3 defeat back in 2009/10, before adding a further four goals since linking up with the Hornets.

Goals home and away in 2012/13 were backed up by another strike in a 4-1 defeat in 2013/14.

In 2014/15, Deeney scored in a 4-2 win, but he hasn’t struck against the Terriers since then.

However, he has registered three assists alongside those goals.

Sergio Aguero

Aguero enjoyed coming up against Huddersfield in the Premier League, scoring four times in three appearances against the Terriers across two seasons. That included a hat-trick in a 6-1 thrashing in 2018/19.

Prior to that, Aguero had struck twice in an FA Cup replay in 2016/17, leaving him with with six goals in only five games against them.

Callum Wilson

Wilson was another player that had real joy against Huddersfield in the Premier League.

He got a hat-trick against the Terriers in 2017/18, before scoring in both fixtures against them the following season.

That continued good form that stretched back into the Championship, where Wilson scored twice in a 4-0 win back in 2014/15.

In total, he’s got seven goals in six appearances against the Terriers.

Lewis Grabban

The current Nottingham Forest striker has scored eight goals against Huddersfield in 15 appearances.

Amazingly, he’s scored for each of Millwall, Brentford, Bournemouth, Norwich City and Forest against the Yorkshire side.

He bagged a brace last season as Forest beat Huddersfield 3-1.

Chris Wood

Wood has scored nine goals against Huddersfield in his career and, like Grabban, has done it for a host of clubs.

The current Burnley striker scored for the Clarets in a 2-1 win over the Terriers in 2018/19, adding to the goals he’d scored for West Brom, Millwall, Leicester City and Leeds United.

To finish on a positive note, Wood’s last Leeds goal against Huddersfield came in 2016/17, when he scored Leeds’ goal in that infamous 2-1 win on the way to promotion.