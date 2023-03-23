Middlesbrough have set their sights on Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams, as detailed in a tweet from journalist Ekrem Konur.

A report from Football Insider yesterday revealed that the English giants will be prepared to let the 22-year-old depart on loan in the summer in a pursuit to reignite his career.

Lots of Championship interest has surfaced for the young defender, the report reads, as there is "a growing stampede" for his signature as clubs start to compile their list of targets for the summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough, who are managed by former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, are the only second-tier club to be named at this point as it remains to be seen who exactly they will be battling against.

By the time the summer comes, Boro could be a Premier League club themselves, with the Teesside outfit currently third in the Championship standings and have been cutting the gap from Sheffield United in second place.

Williams has a contract at Old Trafford that expires in the summer of 2024, whilst the Red Devils possess the option of extending his stay in the north-west for an additional 12 months.

The young defender spent last season on loan at Norwich City, during a campaign where the Canaries were relegated back to the second-tier.

Since then, Williams has missed months of Premier League action because of injury and the Manchester United hierarchy are considering a loan as the next best move for the young defender.

The verdict

Williams needs to get back playing football and you would think that if Boro do not secure a Premier League return, then he would be a fantastic addition at the Riverside, especially under former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick's stewardship.

Even if they win promotion to the top-flight, the young full-back could be a shrewd addition, with his versatility, experience gained thus far and general ability making him someone still of Premier League quality and of interest.

A player with a high ceiling when it comes to his potential development, a Championship loan move could be eactly what he needs to start firing again.

Beyond this expected loan move, it will be interesting to see if clubs like Middlesbrough are considering an option to buy clause, with Williams' current deal expiring relatively soon.

Middlesbrough would seem like a good fit for the young defender, regardless of whether or not they can achieve promotion.