Mallik Wilks shares message with Sheffield Wednesday supporters after scoring in latest win

Mallik Wilks has taken to Instagram to share a message with Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters following his side’s latest outing in League One.

Wilks marked his seventh league appearance of the season on Saturday by scoring his first league goal for the Owls as they secured a 4-2 victory over Burton Albion.

Barry Bannan opened the scoring for Wednesday in the 22nd minute as he placed an effort into the top corner.

The Owls were then awarded a penalty at Hillsborough as Sam Hughes was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area.

Michael Smith doubled Wednesday’s advantage by converting from the spot.

Following the break, Wilks produced a fantastic finish in the 53rd minute from outside of the area.

The former Hull City man then provided an assist for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru who scored the Owls’ fourth goal of the afternoon.

Whereas Burton did manage to pull two goals back in the closing stages of this fixture, Wednesday held firm to see out the rest of the game.

As a result of this triumph, the Owls closed the gap between them and automatic promotion places to three points.

After his side’s latest win, Wilks opted to share a brief message on Instagram.

The 23-year-old posted: “+3, inject it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallik Wilks (@wilksyyyyy)

The Verdict

Wilks will be hoping to build upon his impressive performance against Burton in Wednesday’s upcoming fixtures.

As well as scoring a goal and providing an assist in this fixture, Wilks also won three aerial duels and completed 14 passes as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.82.

Wednesday are set to make their return to league action on November 12th following cup clashes with Morecambe and Southampton.

By producing positive performances against these two aforementioned sides, Wilks could retain his place in the Owls’ starting eleven for their showdown with Accrington Stanley.

Providing that Wilks is able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis over the course of the coming months, he could play a significant role in Wednesday’s push for promotion.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players play for now?

1 of 24 What club does Tom Lees play for now? Oldham Athletic Sheffield United Huddersfield Town Barnsley