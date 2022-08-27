Mallik Wilks sends three-word message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters

Mallik Wilks is one of the most high profile pick-ups of the summer transfer window in League One.

However, given the incredible strength of Sheffield Wednesday‘s squad, the 23-year-old is not guaranteed regular first team opportunities.

Lee Gregory and Josh Windass appear to be the most likely starting duo as the Owls host Forest Green Rovers this afternoon, with Wilks potentially an option for Darren Moore to utilise from the bench.

Wilks announced himself in senior football with an excellent loan spell at Doncaster Rovers in 2018/19, since then things have not quite worked out at Barnsley and Hull City, though he did lead the Tigers to the third tier title in 2020/21, chipping in with 27 goal contributions under Grant McCann.

The pressure is on Wednesday to deliver success, after losing out to Sunderland in the play-offs last term, but Wilks has entered a positive environment after signing on the dotted line.

The versatile forward took to Instagram to express his emotions after training with his new club for the first time this week.

He wrote: “A warm welcome.”

A 3-5-2 system does not necessarily suit Wilks down to the ground, and it will be interesting to see how the likes of Gregory, Michael Smith, Sylla Sow and Callum Paterson react to his arrival.

The Verdict

There is no way, ability-wise, Wilks should be playing in the third tier again, but it just goes to show the financial capabilities of Wednesday despite all of their off-pitch issues in the last few years.

Wednesday are the biggest club Wilks has played for since leaving Leeds United, and maybe that is what is needed to motivate the 23-year-old to replicate the class he showed in 2020/21 and before.

Moore could switch things up to a 3-4-3 formation to give Wilks some freedom in operating behind a central striker, with Michael Smith, who should return to full fitness soon, potentially the perfect foil for the 23-year-old and Windass to express themselves at Hillsborough.