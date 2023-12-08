With 34 Championship goals to their name in just 19 matches, Leeds United are one of the best attacking units in the second tier, scoring the joint-second most in the league along with Leicester City, with Ipswich Town the only outfit to outscore the pair.

And with the embarrassment of riches in the final third that Daniel Farke has at his disposal, you'd be forgiven for thinking that a new striker won't be needed or on his radar going into the January transfer window.

Georginio Rutter, Joel Piroe, Wilfried Gnonto and Patrick Bamford are all options in the lone striker role, but it appears that another number nine could be on the Whites' radar come the start of 2024.

It was revealed last month that in-form AFC Wimbledon attacker Ali Al-Hamadi was on United's radar, and they are also said to be looking further afield for a potential new signing in that area.

Leeds United interested in Haugesund striker

According to a report from Mali Actu, a publication from the African nation of Mali, Leeds are one of a number of clubs who are interested in striker Sory Ibrahim Diarra - a 23-year-old forward who plies his trade in Norway.

Diarra is currently contracted to Norwegian top flight side Haugesund, who he joined at the start of 2023 from Romanian side Petrolul Ploiești.

At Petrolul, Diarra scored 15 times in 22 appearances for a side that was playing in the second tier of Romanian football, and after not featuring for them in the first half of 2022-23 due to disagreements with the club, the Mali striker was snapped up by Haugesund.

Haugesund finished 12th out of 16 clubs in the 2023 Eliteserien, and Diarra was their star man from the front with nine goals in all competitions in 28 appearances.

Sory Ibrahim Diarra's Haugesund Eliteserien Stats 2023, As Per Sofascore Appearances 25 Goals 8 Assists 0 Big Chances Missed 6 Big Chances Created 3 Shots Per Game 1.4 Key Passes Per Game 0.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.4 Fouled Per Game 0.6 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.3 (Stats Correct As Of December 3, 2023)

The report claims that Diarra's agent, Amadou Konté, has revealed to AfricaFoot that there are several clubs interested in Diarra's services, with another of those being Salernitana of Serie A.

With a contract at Haugesund that doesn't expire until December 2026 though, it's unlikely that Diarra would come too cheap for Leeds if they are serious suitors.

Sory Ibrahim Diarra to Leeds United - a necessary signing?

Diarra obviously has some potential to work with at the age of 23, given the fact he is scoring at a decent level in Norway, but the jump from that standard to the Championship will likely be a big step up.

Akor Adams however, who banged in the goals for Haugesund's rivals Lillestrom before earning a move over the summer to Montpellier of Ligue 1 in France, is proving that you can make the step up effectively if you're good enough.

A striker though is surely the last thing on Leeds' agenda for January though considering the options they can utilise there - and that's not even taking into account younger players on the fringes such as Joe Gelhardt and Mateo Joseph.

Diarra clearly knows where the back of the net is, but it would be a real surprise if he were to make the move to Elland Road in January.