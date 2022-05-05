Malcolm Ebiowei from Derby to Fulham: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Derby County have had a tough year with the club’s off-field problems contributing entirely to their relegation this season.

Despite the negativity that comes with dropping down to the third tier, there have been positives for the Rams take, with the main one the number of youngsters Wayne Rooney has given a chance to.

Malcolm Ebiowei is a player who has benefited from that, with the winger starring in recent weeks after getting a chance in the first-team.

Unfortunately for Derby, that could mean he is playing his football elsewhere in the future, as Ebiowei’s contract is up in the summer and he has been linked with a host of clubs, including newly-promoted Fulham.

Here we assess a potential move to Craven Cottage…

Is it a good potential move?

In some ways, yes.

Firstly, you would imagine it will be a boost to the player financially and he’s joining a side that will be in the Premier League, so that will appeal. Furthermore, Fulham are renowned for having a good academy, so Ebiowei will receive top-class coaching and excellent facilities as he looks to develop.

Yet, whilst Silva has shown a willingness to give youngsters a chance, minutes in the first-team would appear a long way away.

Think you’re a hardcore Fulham fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Cottagers quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1875 1877 1879 1881

Would he start?

As touched upon, no, he wouldn’t.

You would expect Ebiowei to link up with the U23s at first, with the challenge for the player to impress there before forcing his way into the senior group further down the line.

Quite when that would be would depend on how the wide man progresses over the next few years.

What does he offer?

Anyone who has seen Ebiowei play recently will recognise that he is an exciting youngster who looks to take his man on and create chances for his teammates.

Even though he had impressed in the past few months, the Derby man hadn’t got enough goals or assists to highlight his contribution until the win over Blackpool last time out, where he got a goal and registered an assist.

When you consider he is just 18, Ebiowei has huge potential and could be a very good player down the line.