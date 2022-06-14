Malcolm Ebiowei from Derby County to Manchester United: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

With the transfer window now open for Premier League sides, it will be intriguing to see whether Manchester United will be able to nail their recruitment in the coming months.

The Red Devils have already been linked with a host of players and could be in for a busy summer as Erik ten Hag aims to stamp his authority on the club’s squad.

One of the individuals who has recently emerged on United’s radar is Derby County forward Malcolm Ebiowei.

Here, we have decided to take a look at what we know so far about the Red Devils’ pursuit of Ebiowei and assess whether a move is likely to happen…

What do we know so far?

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, United and Crystal Palace have emerged as front-runners for Ebiowei’s signature.

Although AS Monaco are also believed to be keeping tabs on the 18-year-old, it is understood that the forward is hoping to secure a move to the Premier League.

Ebiowei’s current deal at Derby is set to expire at the end of June and he has yet to agree fresh terms at Pride Park.

The Rams would be entitled to receive a compensation fee from a potential suitor this summer due to Ebiowei’s age.

If a figure cannot be agreed, the forward’s value will be determined by a tribunal.

Is it likely to happen?

When you consider that Derby find themselves in a worrying situation regarding their future, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Ebiowei moves on to pastures new this summer.

A proposed takeover deal involving Chris Kirchner is not set to go ahead after the businessman decided to withdraw his offer for the Rams yesterday.

Quiz: Did Derby County win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games last season?

1 of 25 Did Derby win, lose or draw in their clash with Huddersfield Town in August? Win Lose Draw

In terms of a move to Old Trafford, it could be argued that United may need to offer Ebiowei some reassurances regarding game-time in the coming seasons in order to have the best chance of winning this race.

Currently able to turn to the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga for inspiration, the Red Devils may find it beneficial to loan Ebiowei out next season to a team in the Championship if they do secure his services as he is unlikely to make inroads on the club’s starting eleven.

Having featured on 16 occasions in the second-tier for Derby during the previous term, the teenager could go on to make considerable strides in terms of his development by playing at this level again in the 2022/23 campaign.