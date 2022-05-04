Malcolm Ebiowei from Derby County to Leeds United: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Malcolm Ebiowei has been a standout player for Derby County in the second half of this Championship season.

The 18-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and understandably has a lot of clubs interested in taking him on next term, including Leeds United, as per The Sun.

The skillful winger tapped home his first goal for the Rams in a 2-0 win over Blackpool at the weekend, and he has also contributed heavily to many impressive performances by Wayne Rooney’s men in the last few months.

Is it a good potential move?

This depends on what kind of squad Jesse Marsch is trying to build at Leeds United.

It is hard to say with such a small sample size, but right now you cannot conclusively say that Ebiowei is ready for Premier League football next season, and with the thin squad that Leeds have been operating with in recent seasons, Ebiowei’s demands in the first team could be a bit too much too soon, if the Whites hold on to a Premier League place.

However, if he was sent out on loan to earn regular first team action elsewhere next season, with a view to being a more permanent feature at Elland Road going into 2023/24, then it would be a smart move.

Would he start?

Potentially in the future, but not next season.

Ebiowei is a very raw talent and often makes the wrong decision in possession, in the second tier he has got away with choosing the wrong option due to the quality of defender he is up against, the top-flight would not be so forgiving.

What does he offer?

The sky is the limit in terms of Ebiowei’s potential at the moment, his dribbling ability could become world class at some stage in his career and that is something that a host of top clubs will be looking to tap into.

The 18-year-old has tonnes of pace and trickery, he commits defenders and could potentially be a useful impact substitute in the Premier League next term, but regular first team action elsewhere would be preferable for his development.