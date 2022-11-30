Malcolm Ebiowei from Crystal Palace to Sheffield Wednesday: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

January is fast approaching and it would be no surprise to see Sheffield Wednesday look to take full advantage as they try to catch League One top two Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle.

The Owls are only one point back from second-placed Ipswich and three behind leaders Argyle as things stand so a strong winter transfer window could be the difference.

Links are emerging already and Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei is one name that has surfaced – with Alan Nixon reporting that the Owls one of the sides interested in a potential loan deal.

We’ve examined whether it would be a good potential move, if he would start, and what he offers…

Is it a good potential move?

Yes, Ebiowei would be a fantastic addition to the Wednesday squad.

He dazzled at times for Derby County in the Championship last season and has been deemed good enough by Patrick Vieira to feature five times for the Palace first team this term, including three Premier League appearances, which suggests he could thrive down in League One.

Darren Moore’s decision to shift to a back four in recent weeks has allowed him to utilise wide players further forward and that could see him get the best out of Ebiowei.

Would he start?

Perhaps not straight away given Alex Mighten has started to make an impact on loan from Nottingham Forest and Josh Windass is a key player for the Owls but you’d imagine the teenager could fight his way into the starting XI fairly quickly.

Depth is going to be vital in the battle for promotion in the second half of the season so being able to rotate between the likes of Mighten, Windass, and Mallik Wilks would be a real boost.

What does he offer?

Ebiowei is a tricky and lightning-fast left-footed winger that prefers to play off the right flank.

Standing at 6ft, he’s more physical than you’d expect from a wide forward of his age and is capable of using his body to hold off defenders, which will be useful in League One.

Though he’s a left-footed winger that favours the right flank, Ebiowei prefers to stay really wide before cutting in and either delivering a cross into the box or driving at defenders. His combination of quick feet and powerful physique can make him a tough player to stop.

Moore will appreciate his defensive work rate, which is something we saw during his time under Wayne Rooney at Derby.

The 19-year-old has yet to really establish himself at senior level in terms of goals or assists but he proved a real asset for the Rams in the Championship last term – proving far too much for defenders to handle at points.