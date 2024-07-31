Highlights Oxford United looks to fill the void left by Josh Murphy with potential new signing Malcolm Ebiowei from Crystal Palace.

Despite limited playing time at Crystal Palace, Ebiowei's speed and potential offer hope for Oxford United's lack of wingers this season.

Oxford United's active summer transfer window sees them adding depth and quality, with Ebiowei potentially boosting their attacking options.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Oxford United are still looking to add to their squad ahead of their upcoming return to the second tier, and are reportedly eyeing a move for Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei.

That’s according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, who claims that the U’s are looking to add to their ranks in the wide department in the coming weeks, with the Eagles man emerging as a top target.

Ebiowei was one of a number of top talents that left Derby County when the Rams were struggling with financial issues in 2022, as he left for Selhurst Park when his contract at Pride Park came to an end.

Since then, the winger has made just three league appearances for Palace, as well as being sent out on loan on a number of occasions, and with the news of Oxford’s interest, we spoke to Football League World’s United fan pundit Andrew Taylor about his thoughts on the young talent.

Malcolm Ebiowei can be Josh Murphy replacement for Oxford United

Oxford were rocked by the news that their play-off final hero Josh Murphy opted for a move to fellow promoted side Portsmouth earlier this summer, with the wide magician signing a three-year deal at Fratton Park.

As a result, Des Buckingham will be delving into the transfer market to add some extra flair on the flanks, with Przemyslav Placheta the only winger brought in this summer, with the Pole joining from Swansea City.

After impressing after breaking onto the scene with County, Ebiowei had a brief loan spell with Hull City under his belt in the 22/23 season, in which he made just five starts, while a stint with Belgian side RWD Molenbeek only saw him play 146 minutes in the Jupiler Pro League.

As a result, Taylor has every right to be sceptical about the Palace man’s credentials, but given the right environment, he could prove to be a shrewd acquisition ahead of their Championship campaign.

The United fan said: “Personally, I don’t know too much about him, but Derby fans seem very excited by him.

“He came onto the scene when Derby had their troubles in the Championship a few years ago and he was given a chance, and Crystal Palace were quick to snap him up.

Malcolm Ebiowei career stats (FBRef) Season Team Appearances Starts Minutes played Goals Assists 2021-2022 Derby County 16 11 952 1 2 2022-2023 Hull City 12 5 524 0 0 2022-2023 Crystal Palace 3 0 34 0 0 2023-2024 RWD Molenbeek 4 1 146 0 1

“He’s had a couple of loan moves, but for whatever reason it hasn’t worked out. He hasn’t played a lot of games, so maybe a full season for him could really do him the world of good.

“Reading about him it seems like he is a quick, pacy winger, and we are short of wingers since the departure of Josh Murphy, and we are definitely looking to fill that void.”

Oxford United could add Malcolm Ebiowei to summer transfer window business

No other Championship club has brought in more players this summer than Oxford, with the U’s adding plenty of depth to their squad after their playoff final win over Bolton Wanderers last season.

United have brought in nine players so far during the off-season, a tally that can only be matched by Sheffield Wednesday, with both sides looking to revolutionise their squads and kick on in the 24/25 season.

While the hunt for more attacking talents continues, Buckingham has acted to sure up his defence, with Peter Kioso [pictured] and Jack Currie joining from Rotherham United and AFC Wimbledon respectively.

Matt Ingram, Jamie Cumming and Jacob Knightbridge have all joined as goalkeeping options, while Idris El Mizouni, Louie Sibley and Will Vaulks all add steel and quality in the middle of the park.

With the aforementioned Placheta the only attacking recruit in the past two months, Buckingham will be looking to add to his options in the final third before the transfer window comes to an end, and the addition of Ebiowei could go some way to making them a more dangerous threat going forward for the season to come.