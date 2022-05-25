Mal Benning gives his insight into the Port Vale camp ahead of play-off final v Mansfield Town

Port Vale take on Mansfield Town in a great occasion for both clubs in the League Two play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams would have fancied their chances of automatic promotion at one point in the season, and have ambitions at board level to be competing comfortably above the fourth tier.

Vale made it through in dramatic fashion, coming back from 2-1 down from the first leg and also in the eventual penalty shoot-out to edge out Swindon Town, 6-5 on spot kicks.

Mansfield Town completed a professional job on Northampton Town to progress 3-1 on aggregate, sealing one goal victories in both legs.

Mal Benning, who made 251 appearances for the Stags, before joining Port Vale last summer, gave his insight into the Port Vale dressing room when he guested on 72+.

He said: “We’ve been hit with a lot of adversity this year to be honest, with injuries, what happened to the gaffer (Darrell Clarke), but that’s one thing that’s brought us all together.

“If I’m being honest, (it is) one of the best changing rooms and staff members I’ve worked with, the way we’ve dealt with that, them setbacks.

“But, the gaffer has come back in, it’s very unfortunate what’s happened, and the lads have rallied around him, but he’s back to his usual self and he’s keeping it calm and collected, ready for the weekend.”

It is going to be a very intriguing encounter between two excellent sides for the level, and the tactical battle between Darrell Clarke and Nigel Clough will be particularly interesting, given the different ways they negotiated their semi final ties.

The Verdict

Along with many other factors, a drop-off in form from both Mansfield and Vale, allowed Bristol Rovers, Clarke’s former side, to storm their way through the pack and clinch automatic promotion on the final day.

The Stags started the season incredibly slowly, and will have less of an emotional hangover from the manner that they won their play-off semi final in.

There are so many quality individuals, for the level, who could decide this game in one moment.

Rhys Oates could be particularly difficult to handle for the Vale backline, while his opposite number, James Wilson, will be hoping to find the net for the fourth game on the bounce.

Both clubs would be great additions to League One next season but there must be a loser.