Leeds United

‘Making this extremely difficult’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans left anxious as Brentford overcome Derby

Published

9 mins ago

on

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to praise the current form of Brentford, but they remain positive that their own team will get the job done.

It was another win for Brentford in the Championship today, beating Derby County 3-1. They’ve now won all six of their games since the restart, and sit just two points behind West Brom.

Brentford have looked the strongest since the football came back. Plenty of Leeds fans have recognised that fact, and praised the way they’ve been playing.

But the Leeds faithful have remained just that ahead of their bid for the Championship title. They’ve just four more games standing between them and the promised land, starting with Swansea tomorrow.

Every game at the top of the Championship then is important, and here’s how the Leeds fans reacted today as Brentford surpassed Derby County at Pride Park to keep the heat on both Leeds and West Brom:


