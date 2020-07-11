‘Making this extremely difficult’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans left anxious as Brentford overcome Derby

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to praise the current form of Brentford, but they remain positive that their own team will get the job done.

It was another win for Brentford in the Championship today, beating Derby County 3-1. They’ve now won all six of their games since the restart, and sit just two points behind West Brom.

Brentford have looked the strongest since the football came back. Plenty of Leeds fans have recognised that fact, and praised the way they’ve been playing.

Can you get 100% on this Leeds United quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 9 Have Leeds United won five games in-a-row without conceding this season? Yes No

But the Leeds faithful have remained just that ahead of their bid for the Championship title. They’ve just four more games standing between them and the promised land, starting with Swansea tomorrow.

Every game at the top of the Championship then is important, and here’s how the Leeds fans reacted today as Brentford surpassed Derby County at Pride Park to keep the heat on both Leeds and West Brom:

Brentford far superior than Derby here. Seriously impressive team. Not freaking about it though, I have faith our boys can bring it home #lufc — LUFC OZZY (@AdamOzzy) July 11, 2020

I've been saying #Brentford will do a slam dunk of points from the restart. Might as well accept it & if the unexpected happens happy days. In the meantime lets hope our boys have it in them & get the rub of the green to make that irrelevant. If they do they'll be legends. #lufc — Vic Petit (@VicPetit) July 11, 2020

Brentford don't seem like dropping points. But #lufc will get there — Alan Martin (@Farney_Lufc83) July 11, 2020

7 points out of 12 we're promoted and that's providing brentford win their last 3. We'll probably just need 2 wins. Barnsley and charlton at home very winnable! 2 wins and a draw bish bash bosh. #LUFC — jay wood (@jaydw1992) July 11, 2020

Brentford will win all their remaining games. Unbelievable run of form. It won’t matter though as long we do what is needed and we will. #LUFC — The Pudsey One (@nigelbarker1971) July 11, 2020

Fair play to you brentford. We know exactly the result we need tomorrow now. Team talk done #lufc — Tony LUFC (@Tonylufc28) July 11, 2020

Credit to Brentford they are making this extremely difficult for us. Good job our lads look up for it #Lufc — Neil Martyn Pidgeon 💙💛 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Neilfax) July 11, 2020

I definitely think we need to keep an eye on Brentford, can definitely see them taking an automatic spot #lufc #mot — Andy Firth (@AndrewFirth21) July 11, 2020

Let's just get the 7 points because Brentford are going to win every game #lufc — Stephen Nichols 💙💛 (@Stephen_LUFC) July 11, 2020