Highlights Ipswich Town has had an excellent start to the season, sitting in second place with 12 points out of 15 available.

Vaclav Hladky has stepped up as the club's number one goalkeeper in the absence of Christian Walton and has performed well, conceding only seven goals and keeping two clean sheets.

FLW's Ipswich Town fan pundit has been impressed with Hladky's performances and suggested he could keep his place in the team even when Walton's back fit.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Ipswich Town have made an excellent start to life back in England’s second tier.

The Tractor Boys went into this international break sitting in second place, with 12 points out of a possible 15 available.

Their one defeat came against Leeds United a couple of weeks ago, in a game that was full of twists and turns. Last time out, Ipswich managed to come back from two goals down to win the game against Cardiff City 3-2.

A player who has been a part of their early-season success has been goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

How has Vaclav Hladky performed so far this season?

Ipswich suffered a blow right before the 2023/24 Championship season got underway, as their regular goalkeeper Christian Walton suffered a foot injury, which will see him out for a sustained period of time.

That meant Hladky had to step up and become the club’s number one goalkeeper.

The Tractor Boys signed the Czech Republican in 2021 from Salford City, but since his move, he has struggled to feature on a regular basis for the club.

Before this season, the 32-year-old had only made 24 appearances for the club, and most of them had come in various cup competitions.

However, he has now started five straight league games and has performed fairly well, conceding just seven goals and keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Hladky has obviously been seen as a backup to Walton, but this opportunity has let him show Kieran McKenna that he is capable of being a very good goalkeeper for Ipswich this season and beyond.

What are Ipswich Town fans saying about Vaclav Hladky’s performances?

Here, FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry has shared his thoughts on Hladky’s performances for the club in the absence of Walton.

He told FLW: “Hladky in for Walton for the start of the season. When I first heard about Walton's injury, I was very worried. He was superb all last year, saved us a lot of points, had developed his own kicking game, so he was a lot more assured on the ball.

"The defensive and goalkeeper look very comfortable together and then when his foot injury came about, it was a bit of a worrying time, people were talking about getting another number one keeper in.

“But Vaclav took his chance in the first game against Sunderland, saved us right at the death from that cross, great save, he pushed onto the post and since then he's looked fantastic.

“He had a couple of iffy moments against Leeds, he should have maybe done better with the second and third goal, pushed the ball straight back into the middle of play and then with the other goal he could’ve come out and claimed the ball as the cross did travel a long way.

“But overall, he saved us more points than he has lost us and the difference between Walton and him now looks very small. His shot-stopping is superb, and it looks like he's really enjoying it, which is great. He had to wait a long time as a backup keeper, but has shown how hard he’s worked and fair play to him. He’s really making it count, and it'll be tough to select Walton back over him when he does come back because Vaclav has done such a great job.”

Will Vaclav Hladky keep his place when Christian Walton is back fit at Ipswich Town?

Hladky will hope he can continue to improve, perform, and show McKenna that he is more than capable of being Ipswich’s number one keeper for the rest of the season.

Obviously, Walton is seen as the club’s number one and will be expected to retain his place once he gets back up to fitness, but Hladky will hope he can change that opinion, and as long as he keeps helping Ipswich stay at the top end of the Championship, then he has a chance of doing so.