Pundit Carlton Palmer has urged Ipswich Town not to cash in on defender Leif Davis amid reported interest from West Ham United and advised the player that he has a chance to make history if he stays at Portman Road.

According to The Football League Paper (21st January, page 8), via West Ham Zone, the Hammers have prioritised the signing of a left-back this month, and they remain keen on Davis.

Davis joined the Tractor Boys from Leeds United in the summer of 2022, and he enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season to help the club to promotion from League One, scoring three goals and providing 14 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions.

The 24-year-old's fine form has continued this season, and he has registered 12 assists in 24 games so far, playing a key role in Ipswich's promotion push in the Championship.

Kieran McKenna's side currently sit third in the table, and they will be reluctant to lose Davis as they target a return to the Premier League, but they could be facing a battle to hold on to him over the coming weeks.

Palmer: Ipswich must not sell Leif Davis in January

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Ipswich must not allow Davis to depart the club this month, and he believes the prospect of achieving a second consecutive promotion with the Tractor Boys could convince the defender to remain at Portman Road.

"It is reported that West Ham have prioritised the signing of Leif Davis from Ipswich," Palmer said

"This would be a massive blow for Ipswich in their quest for back-to-back promotions.

"Davis is a key player with for Ipswich with impressive stats, and any potential move for Davis should be delayed until the summer to avoid disruption within the squad.

"However, West Ham are keen to bolster their options at left-back before the winter market closes.

"Moving to West Ham would be an exciting opportunity for Davis, but surely earning back-to-back promotions with Ipswich must be exciting, making history, and then in the summer, he can re-evaluate his future.

"It would be unlikely he'd be going straight into the first team for West Ham, so unless it's an offer the club and player can't refuse, Ipswich should resist all offers from West Ham and anyone else for Davis' services."

Ipswich facing big Leif Davis decision

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Davis would be a huge loss for Ipswich if he was to make the move to West Ham.

Davis has been a crucial part of the Tractor Boys' recent success, and he has seamlessly made the step up to the Championship this season.

His assist record is outstanding for a defender, and he is one of Ipswich's main attacking threats, so the club must do everything possible to retain him this month.

A move to the London Stadium may be tempting for Davis, but he could be playing in the Premier League next season with the Tractor Boys, so as Palmer says, it makes sense for him to stay in Suffolk and reassess his future in the summer.