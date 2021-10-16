Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Making doubters eat their words’, ‘Great shift’ – These Ipswich fans react to player’s performance despite setback v Cambridge

Published

13 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town were supposed to build on last week’s home victory over Shrewsbury Town with a second consecutive win – but they can never do things simple it seems.

The Tractor Boys need to go on a run of wins to propel themselves first into the top half and then into the top six, and they were well on their way to doing that against Cambridge United.

Paul Cook’s side were 2-0 up after 36 minutes and even though Cambridge got a goal back before half-time, Ipswich were expected to go and get more goals in the second half.

Have Ipswich Town had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23

Have Ipswich Town had a higher or lower average attendance compared to Bolton?

Despite having the prolific Macauley Bonne in their squad though, Ipswich couldn’t do that and despite having 16 shots, they paid the price with a few minutes to go as Joe Ironside headed in an equaliser for the home side.

It was a sickening blow and one that Cook will be furious at – there were still little positives to take though with one being the performance of Sone Aluko.

Aluko is one of a plethora of attacking midfielders that were signed by the club this summer, but had only started one match in his four league appearances this season before being given the nod against Cambridge.

And he repaid the faith shown by Cook with a first half brace – one that really got the attention of Ipswich fans who may have been critical of his acquisition in the first place.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Making doubters eat their words’, ‘Great shift’ – These Ipswich fans react to player’s performance despite setback v Cambridge

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: