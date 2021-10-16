‘Making doubters eat their words’, ‘Great shift’ – These Ipswich fans react to player’s performance despite setback v Cambridge

Ipswich Town were supposed to build on last week’s home victory over Shrewsbury Town with a second consecutive win – but they can never do things simple it seems.

The Tractor Boys need to go on a run of wins to propel themselves first into the top half and then into the top six, and they were well on their way to doing that against Cambridge United.

Paul Cook’s side were 2-0 up after 36 minutes and even though Cambridge got a goal back before half-time, Ipswich were expected to go and get more goals in the second half.

Despite having the prolific Macauley Bonne in their squad though, Ipswich couldn’t do that and despite having 16 shots, they paid the price with a few minutes to go as Joe Ironside headed in an equaliser for the home side.

It was a sickening blow and one that Cook will be furious at – there were still little positives to take though with one being the performance of Sone Aluko.

Aluko is one of a plethora of attacking midfielders that were signed by the club this summer, but had only started one match in his four league appearances this season before being given the nod against Cambridge.

And he repaid the faith shown by Cook with a first half brace – one that really got the attention of Ipswich fans who may have been critical of his acquisition in the first place.

Great shift from Aluko #itfc — Alex Osborn (@Alexosb80120300) October 16, 2021

He’s the best in the world I swear — Tom (@TomMollatt) October 16, 2021

Eating me words big time 😂😂 — Jay Watkin (@JayWatkin) October 16, 2021

Aluko doubters 🤫🤫🤫 — nathan (@itfcnathan1) October 16, 2021

Aluko certainly making doubters eat their words. 🙂 — Steve Lewis (@lewyitfc) October 16, 2021

Great half by Town so far. Aluko shoving it to the naysayers. Brilliant so far! #itfc — Daniel Hill (@ScrumpyDaniel) October 16, 2021

#itfc fans moaning about Aluko… then he scores 2. For clarity – I was one of these fans — Tommy miller (@tommymiller1980) October 16, 2021

There's gonna be a lot of humble pie needed served by Sone Aluko #itfc — Luke Hudson (@LukeHuddyHudson) October 16, 2021