Bolton Wanderers

‘Making a huge difference’, ‘Please stay’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans are impressed with 23-y/o’s recent showing

Published

3 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers’ strong run of form in League Two continued at the weekend, as they ran out narrow 1-0 winners over relegation-threatened Barrow. 

Shaun Miller scored the only goal of the game with just seconds remaining at the University of Bolton Stadium, as Ian Evatt’s side kept up the pressure on their promotion-chasing rivals.

The Trotters are now sat seventh in the League Two table with 15 matches remaining in this year’s league campaign, and they’ll certainly fancy their chances of returning to the third-tier of English football this term.

Bolton are now unbeaten in their last five matches in the fourth-tier, and will be hoping they can pick up another three points when they return to action against Oldham Athletic in midweek.

One player that has played his part in the club’s impressive run of results is West Ham United loanee Oladapo Afolayan, who got through 70 minutes of action in the win over Barrow.

The winger was clearly delighted to see the Trotters extend their winning run, as he took to Twitter after the victory.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from social media from the Bolton Wanderers supporters to Afolayan’s recent showing, and it’s fair to say that they were keen to see him extend his stay with the club.


