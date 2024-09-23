Blackburn Rovers will be looking to bounce back after a frustrating 0-0 draw with Lancashire rivals Preston North End,.

The fiery encounter at Sunday lunchtime ended in a stalemate, but an eventful one to say the least.

A first half red card for Leeds loanee Sam Greenwood after a two-footed challenge saw the Lilywhites reduced to ten men just before half-time.

Rovers would've seen this as an opportunity, but a resilient Preston defence managed to stand firm, and frustrations began to boil over for John Eustace's men.

Another loanee, Liverpool's Owen Beck, was sent off on the 89th minute mark for kicking Duane Holmes, but claims he was bitten by Milutin Osmajic in a bizarre turn of events.

Rovers striker Makhtar Gueye himself was returning from a suspension following his sending off in the previous Lancashire derby versus Burnley, playing the entire second half.

Gueye's message to Rovers fans after fiery stalemate at Preston

Gueye himself was controversially sent off after warranting a card for gesturing to the referee indicating he wanted one. Already on a yellow, Gueye received his wish and was suspended for Rovers' 3-0 home victory versus Bristol City.

The 26-year-old took to his instagram following the encounter, stating the points were shared, but they can use the draw as motivation.

@Papematar9 (Gueye): "We share the point.. so let's keep it going.. we riding with u rovers fans"

Gueye was hoping to make his impact off the bench for sure after his silly dismissal against Burnley, and with the draw being used as motivation, Blackburn can return to winning ways versus QPR next Saturday lunchtime.

The draw isn't that detrimental to Rovers' promotion push, but a win could've seen the Lancashire side climb into the top two of the Championship and Gueye would've hoped to add to his impressive start in Blackburn.

Gueye's statistics in the Championship so far this season as per FotMob Appearances 5 Assists 3 Chances created 6 Duels won 24 Dribble success % 50.0%

Preston draw can spur Blackburn on

There is no doubt not scoring against your rivals when you have an advantage for 66 minutes is incredibly frustrating.

A chance missed potentially for Eustace's side, as the Blackburn boss described it as a tough encounter despite the Lilywhites being reduced to ten men.

Speaking on Rovers' club website, Eustace said: "I thought it was a really difficult game for us, but we battled really well.

"I didn’t think we were good enough on the ball, but we dug deep in the difficult moments, particularly in the first half.

"We had almost 6,000 fans behind us to keep the ball out of the net, and we did limit them to next to nothing, even though there was a lot of pressure on us.

"We had the best chance of the game with Ty hitting the post, but there’s a lot to work on because we weren’t good enough in the final third.

"Overall, I’m happy with the fight on display, I’m happy with the point because it’s six unbeaten now in the league."

Despite Eustace's negativity about the performance, they are still in good form and will take motivation from this encounter, and with Gueye now returning, he can continue his strong start in Lancashire.