“Makes them tick” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit reveals which Sheffield United player he’d sign if he could

Football League World’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted has revealed that Iliman Ndiaye is the Sheffield United player he’d like the Owls to sign if it were possible.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a phenomenal season so far for the Blades – scoring 10 times and providing eight assists in 35 appearances – and is central to their hopes of winning promotion to the Premier League this term.

It’s rare that a player moves between the two Steel City rivals and given Ndiaye’s links to top flight clubs, there’s no chance he’ll be signing for the Hillsborough outfit anytime soon, but we pressed FLW’s Owls fan pundit Callum Maxted on which United player he would sign if he had to pick one.

He opted for the dynamic Senegal forward, who could certainly do some damage for the League One side and would be definitely be missed at Bramall Lane.

“I don’t really know too much about their players, as I don’t pay too much attention,” he said.

“But one that I would like to have, rather than it being realistic, would Illiman Ndiaye as he’s their best player.

“Annoyingly he’s going to go places in the game. He’s going to be Premier League quality. He’s going to stand out in the Premier League.

“He’ll probably get a big move sometime in the future, which will hopefully derail them a little bit but if I was going to make one signing from them it would be him I think.

“He’s their best player and he makes them tick.”

