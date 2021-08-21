Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Makes so much sense’ – Plenty of Charlton fans to news of fresh agreement with 23-year-old

Published

4 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic have agreed a deal to sign winger Corey Blackett-Taylor, the League One club have announced.

Having been a free agent following his departure from Tranmere at the end of last season – having scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 62 games for the League Two club – the 23-year-old has been training with the Addicks in recent weeks.

Now it seems as though the winger has done enough to earn himself an extended chance to prove himself at The Valley.

It was confirmed on Friday night that Charlton have now completed the signing of Blackett-Taylor, who has signed a short-term contract with the Addicks that will keep him at the club until January.

Blackett-Taylor now becomes Charlton’s seventh senior signing of the summer transfer window, and taking to Twitter to react to news of that deal for the winger, plenty of the club’s fans were keen to give their thoughts on the deal.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.


