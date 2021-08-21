‘Makes so much sense’ – Plenty of Charlton fans to news of fresh agreement with 23-year-old

Charlton Athletic have agreed a deal to sign winger Corey Blackett-Taylor, the League One club have announced.

Having been a free agent following his departure from Tranmere at the end of last season – having scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 62 games for the League Two club – the 23-year-old has been training with the Addicks in recent weeks.

Now it seems as though the winger has done enough to earn himself an extended chance to prove himself at The Valley.

It was confirmed on Friday night that Charlton have now completed the signing of Blackett-Taylor, who has signed a short-term contract with the Addicks that will keep him at the club until January.

Blackett-Taylor now becomes Charlton’s seventh senior signing of the summer transfer window, and taking to Twitter to react to news of that deal for the winger, plenty of the club’s fans were keen to give their thoughts on the deal.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.

Here comes Thomas blowing the league away again. We are fast becoming a joke outfit! — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) August 20, 2021

Signed till January 2022, wow, how many years is that deal, I’ve forgotten what year we are now. WTF #cafc Shopping in poundland — Jason Fey (@fey_jason) August 20, 2021

This kind of signing makes so much sense. Been crying out for some attacked depth to bring off the bench. If he does well then extend his deal til the end of the season, if not then get rid and bring someone else in in January. — Dan (@DanHall__) August 20, 2021

January? Respect to the lad but that speaks volumes. Desperation measures from the club by the looks if it? — Rob (@RAG20191) August 20, 2021

Wish him well, however we are looking desperate, what a shambles. — Phil (@phil_cullum) August 20, 2021

Should be at least a 1 year deal to see how he performs and if he does well then extend but until January just seems a bit daft 👀 — 𝓐𝓼𝓱 ⚫⚪ (@juve93addicks) August 20, 2021

Could of at least given him a year 🤣🤣 — Bigs🇮🇪 (@cafc_tom28_) August 20, 2021

Another player to fit that young will something to prove, best of luck to Corey and welcome to the Valley, I guess it will be weeks till we see him though — Stuart Vaughan (@jamiecallumlou) August 20, 2021

We (CAFC Fans) asked for signings, we sign a player, people still moan…..Adkins says he has a great attitude…people say his attitude is rubbish…ever get the feeling no matter what you do it will never be good enough??? — AddicksFan73 (@GaryBul28058986) August 20, 2021