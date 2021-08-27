Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Makes sense’, ‘Terrible way to run a club’ – These Bristol City fans react as transfer confirmed

Published

1 min ago

on

Bristol City have confirmed that Taylor Moore has joined Hearts on a season-long loan.

The defender featured in 22 Championship games last season but he fell out of favour under Nigel Pearson, and it’s remained the same in the current campaign, as Moore has failed to make the matchday squad for a league game.

Therefore, a switch has been agreed, with the club announcing that the centre-back will link up with the Scottish Premiership side for the rest of the season.

However, as part of the agreement, the Robins could recall Moore in the January window.

Given it seemed the 24-year-old was not going to make much of an impact on the first-team, it’s fair to say that Moore’s departure hasn’t bothered the Bristol City fans too much, with the support hoping his exit will free up space to bring in some new signings.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


