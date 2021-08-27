‘Makes sense’, ‘Terrible way to run a club’ – These Bristol City fans react as transfer confirmed

Bristol City have confirmed that Taylor Moore has joined Hearts on a season-long loan.

The defender featured in 22 Championship games last season but he fell out of favour under Nigel Pearson, and it’s remained the same in the current campaign, as Moore has failed to make the matchday squad for a league game.

Therefore, a switch has been agreed, with the club announcing that the centre-back will link up with the Scottish Premiership side for the rest of the season.

However, as part of the agreement, the Robins could recall Moore in the January window.

Given it seemed the 24-year-old was not going to make much of an impact on the first-team, it’s fair to say that Moore’s departure hasn’t bothered the Bristol City fans too much, with the support hoping his exit will free up space to bring in some new signings.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Good move for him. Hopefully gets a good few months of football. Should be OK with Kalas, Baker, Atkinson, Vyner and Cundy at the club. — Eddie Waddell (@eddiesphone) August 27, 2021

More wages released even on a short term basis for some loanees being brought in, makes sense as he wasn’t going to get a game with us right now — Dave (@DaveNoMercy64) August 27, 2021

This will be another player released at the end of his contract. Terrible way to run a club — James Knight (@mrjamesknight) August 27, 2021

That’s cool but SIGN SOME PLAYERS — George 🏝 (@bcfcgeorge_) August 27, 2021

Good. But now sign something players ! — BenBCFC (@BristolcityF) August 27, 2021

Good move for all concerned 👏 — Rob (@UsuallyAnn0yed) August 27, 2021

Go on Taylor, you'll come back stronger👏 — George 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌍💙 (@GeorgeT_UK) August 27, 2021