‘Makes sense on a lot of levels’ – Neil Warnock confirms Middlesbrough transfer interest in 23-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough still have some work to do in the transfer market before the new Championship campaign gets underway but they are starting to make more progress.

Neil Warnock’s side have managed to secure the signature of midfielder Matt Crooks in the last week and Football League world has revealed that Boro are interested in making a potential move for Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown. It is believed that the two clubs are in negotiations over the deal.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock has also confirmed that Boro are interested in Brown and he is one of three players that they are targeting as they seek to enhance their options at left-back.

So with Middlesbrough’s interest in Brown now confirmed, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel he would be a good signing for them to make this summer…

Ben Wignall

For a 23-year-old, Brown is relatively inexperienced in senior football having played less than 50 games, but you wouldn’t have been able to tell that with his performances for Cardiff when he was given the opportunity last season.

After a run of games for Livingston in the Scottish Premiership, Mick McCarthy understandably wanted to take a look at him and after playing against Huddersfield in March, Brown never looked back and started every single game for the rest of the season, showing he was versatile by playing at both centre-back and left-wing-back.

It’s no surprise therefore to see that Neil Warnock is interested in Brown considering his ability to play two positions – and left-wing-back is definitely an area that he’s looking to add to judging by the fact he had to play Marcus Tavernier there in a pre-season match against Plymouth Argyle.

There seems to be a serious interest from Boro in getting a deal done and considering he brings versatility to the back-line, Brown would be a good addition providing it’s for the right fee – with just a year left on his contract at the Bluebirds it shouldn’t take a big fee to try and prize him away from Cardiff.

Phil Spencer

I think that this would be a really good move for Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock is looking for defensive additions this summer as he looks for added competition for places in his backline and Brown would be an ideal addition.

Comfortable at centre-back and left-back, the 23-year-old would surely become a key player at the heart of the defence, while also providing competition for places at left-back.

It’s also worth noting that his addition would probably see Paddy McNair freed up to move into his preferred central midfield position, a big thing considering how influential the Northern Ireland international can be.

This move makes sense on a lot of levels and it’s certainly a deal that I think has legs.

Jacob Potter

Defensive reinforcements are always welcome in the Middlesbrough team.

Additional competition for places is ideal for a manager to have in a team that will be pushing for a top-six finish in the Championship, and I’d expect Boro to be doing just that this season.

Brown is a versatile option to have in any team as well, as he can operate at centre-back or left-back, and I think he’d be a smart signing for Neil Warnock’s side.

To take him away from a potential promotion rival would be a big boost and statement of intent as well.