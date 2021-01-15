Lincoln City look set to keep hold of Nottingham Forest loanee Brennan Johnson for the remainder of the season.

The Imps currently sit top of Sky Bet League One after accruing 42 points from 21 league outings, with Johnson playing an influential role in their promotion push since arriving on loan from Forest.

The young midfielder has scored seven goals in all competitions and chipped in with a number of assists, establishing himself as one of their most dangerous players going forward.

With Forest struggling towards the bottom of the Championship and goals evading the Reds, many fans have been calling for Johnson to be recalled this month.

But Chris Hughton has told Nottinghamshire Live: “There would be numerous occasions where somebody goes out on loan and you find they’re not playing so much.

“At the moment, probably my thoughts are more very much that he’s better off there. “We look forward to him hopefully having a very good season. And then the summer becomes a different story.”

This is likely to be a massive relief for Lincoln fans and for Michael Appleton, who saw Tyler Walker be recalled from his loan spell at the LNER Stadium at this point last season.

Walker had scored 16 goals for Lincoln before being recalled by Sabri Lamouchi, with Lincoln struggling to cope afterwards.

Here, we take a look at Lincoln fans’ reactions to this promising update…

😍🤜🤛 — Chris Marsden (@ChrisMa46884537) January 14, 2021

So, this is more or less the confirmation us #Imps fans wanted to hear.. It looks like Brennan Johnson will be an #Imp until the end of the season. https://t.co/rV4b5TST8a — Luke Kempson (@kempson_luke) January 14, 2021

It's Wicked news @samashoo_tv not good news. — cornell (@cornelltheking) January 14, 2021

Brennan Johnson taking imps to the championship — Jordan (@j_coey7) January 14, 2021

Sounds like Hughton is rubber-stamping Brennan Johnson’s stay at Lincoln City for the rest of the season. Benefits both parties. Imps have a great relationship with #nffc — The Groundhopper (@StickyPalms) January 14, 2021

Makes sense, sounds as though he’s enjoying his football, Appleton doing a great job — DomThom (@DomThom1984) January 14, 2021

This news makes me so happy! Such a quality player for us! Glad I get to continue see him playing for the imps for the rest of the season — WadeWatney (@WadeWatney) January 14, 2021

I completely agree. when it feels like he has too much time to make a decision when shooting he messes up. But when he has to act instinctively then he does well. But the more time under MA and more match experience he’ll def improve that bit. Overall he’s been outstanding — WadeWatney (@WadeWatney) January 14, 2021

I concur! — Chris Bell (@Chris___Bell) January 14, 2021

Last 3/4 matches, he really has kicked on. Needs work on his one on one finishing. But his pace is deadly — philip dainty (@philbauer81) January 14, 2021