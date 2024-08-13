This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are set to compete for the signing of Bashir Humphreys from Chelsea this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Whites are interested in a move for the centre-back, who spent last season on loan with Swansea City.

The 21-year-old made 24 appearances for the Championship side as they finished 14th in the table (all stats from Fbref).

However, Leeds also face competition from promotion rivals Burnley, as well as teams in the Bundesliga.

It is understood that Chelsea’s preference is a permanent sale, but a loan option could potentially still be on the table.

Bashir Humphrey's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.05 Interceptions 1.00 Blocks 1.33 Clearances 3.52 Aerials won 1.33

Bashir Humphreys Leeds verdict

FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith believes that Humphreys could be a smart addition to Daniel Farke’s first team squad.

The defender’s versatility has been highlighted as a key asset, but he has been warned that signing for the Whites would mean becoming a squad player instead of a regular starter.

“Leeds clearly do need a new defender as cover for the current squad,” Smith told Football League World.

“As much as we’ve got a back four that’s quality enough to be regarded as one of the best in the league, depth behind it is a bit of a worry.

“Whoever they sign though, from that, is probably going to have to know they’re coming as cover because they’re not going to get in over Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon, [Junior] Firpo or [Jayden] Bogle.

“Therefore, it makes sense to sign someone like Bashir Humphreys.

“It looks like a smart move for us, he looks more than good enough to play in the Championship and cover, as he proved it with Swansea.

“But he also has room to develop at the age of 21.

“We have three senior centre-backs at the moment, and one of them is Max Wober, who doesn’t look certain to stay.

“I doubt he’s going to be happy sitting on the bench, so Humphreys would come in as much-needed cover.

“On top of the fact that he is a talented enough defender to be looking at for Leeds, the quality that he has on the ball on either foot would make him a real asset for us, knowing that he’d be versatile enough to play as centre-half right or left, as well as left-back or right-back, if we needed him to.

“That’s a really good investment for us.”

Bashir Humphreys’ Championship experience

Humphreys played 24 times for Swansea last season during his loan spell with the Welsh outfit.

Of those 24 appearances, 22 came as starts and he performed in various positions across the backline.

This versatility saw him play on either flank, as well as through the middle, under both Luke Williams and Michael Duff.

This could prove quite useful for his next club, provided he makes a move from Chelsea prior to the 30 August transfer deadline.

Humphreys move could make sense for Leeds

Humphreys is at a stage in his career where he really needs to be playing regularly if he’s to develop into a top talent.

However, if he is happy to play a squad role instead then a move to Leeds could make a lot of sense.

Depending on the fee, he could provide the cover that Farke’s side needs across the backline for rotation and in case of injuries.

A permanent move makes more sense for the Championship side than a loan given the role he’d have, but they should also avoid paying over the odds for him, even if he still has room to grow as a player at only 21.